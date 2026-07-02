Commanders Fixed the Defense, But Training Camp Will Decide If It Fits

Sacks were not really a problem for the Washington Commanders last season, at least not in the traditional sense, as the team had 42 sacks, good enough for 14th in the league and tied with two other teams. The thing is, that is where the numbers are a bit misleading. There were games where the defense hit home, but there were also stretches where the push rush had no answers.

The Takeaway Problem: Why 42 Sacks Masked a Broken Defense

Then the remaining numbers show up to fully explain the details. Washington gave up 451 points over 17 games, while allowing 6,533 total yards. That breaks down to 4,122 net passing yards and 2,411 on the ground. Opposing quarterbacks passed for 33 touchdowns (4th worst), while teams rushed for 18 more. According to TeamRankings.com, the Commanders' defensive sack rate was 7.22 percent, while their interception rate was a meager 1.48 percent.



The number that really stood out was the turnover differential. It really told the tale of this team's tape. Washington was -13 in 2025 with eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries, for a total of 10 takeaways. The offense had 12 interceptions and 11 lost fumbles, for a total of 23 giveaways. The -13 turnover differential ranked Washington 31st in the entire league and is one of the main reasons they have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.



A defense can get sacks and still not control the outcome of games. A few negative plays are great, but real pressure that causes turnovers is where it is at. The 2025 team spent too much time watching drives stay alive while missing tackles and chasing completions. The Commanders were not helpless, just not connected or consistent enough.

That is why Commanders General Manager Adam Peters went shopping this offseason. Odafe Oweh, Nick Cross, Amik Robertson, Leo Chenal, K’Lavon Chaisson, Tim Settle, and first-round pick Sonny Styles were not added because the Commanders needed a few more names for the media guide. These guys were added because last year’s defense needed a real facelift and a new direction.



Now that the talent looks better, training camp has to actually show whether it fits.

Oweh and Chaisson: The Projected Answers on the Edge

It’s finally going to be so nice having some pressure on QB’s. I think we ranked pretty low last year in pressures. Odafe Oweh breakout season incoming? #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/wenp1a7qMz — Roman 👑 (@rome_nolimits) May 24, 2026

Oweh is the best place to start because, given his contract, he is the one being treated like the overall answer up front. According to PFF, his 51 pressures from last season (including the playoffs) consisted of 31 hurries, 11 sacks, and nine quarterback hits. He ranked 10th in ESPN's Edge Pass Rush Win Rate Rankings with 34 wins on 204 plays, good for a 17% win rate. Washington is betting that he is still climbing at 27. The team needs to see how he works when protections know his location.

Odafe Oweh's Pro Football Grades/Stats for 2025 | Pro Football Focus

Chaisson is the wildcard. His PFF numbers were off the chart in 2025. They list him with 74 total pressures, 44 hurries, 18 quarterback hits, and 12 total sacks in 21 games (including the playoffs). His 85.9 coverage grade jumps off the page.



Washington is being careful with this one, just giving the one-year deal to see if Chaisson's production from last year is a real jump or a perfect contract year. By the end of camp, they will likely have a firm grasp on whether he is a rising star or another cog in the system.

K’Lavon Chaisson Pro Football Focus Grades/Stats | Pro Football Focus

Sorting Out the Second Level: The Styles and Chenal Conundrum

Styles might be the biggest tell. He was the easiest for them to scout in the draft process, being a sculpted athlete with obvious skills on the field. Versatile has been the word attached to his name, but if he is to fill Bobby Wagner's shoes, they will need to know what he is on defense by the end of camp, not just an idea of what he may become.

Sonny Styles All-22 Film: Ohio State vs Texas 2025 pic.twitter.com/onNdGe4ssp — Philip Hughes (@NFLFanzone) June 5, 2026

Chenal is a good example of where this gets tricky. You can see why Washington went out and got him. The Commanders needed more thump at linebacker, and he brings that without much mystery. But adding him does not answer the entire question. It actually creates a few more. Frankie Luvu is not coming off the field. Sonny Styles was drafted too high to stand around and wait. That means camp has to sort out where Chenal fits, how often he plays, and whether his role makes the defense clearer or just pushes somebody else into a smaller one. That is not a bad problem to have, but it is still a problem Washington has to solve before Week 1.



That is the real question with this roster. Washington did not need more names during this makeover. They were desperate for a defense that made sense in a league that scores points. The sack total from last season proved that pressure alone was not enough to save the unit.



Camp will decide whether this new group is actually better, or just brighter on paper.



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