'Linebacker-Friendly': Leo Chenal Explains Why Daronte Jones’ Scheme Fits His Game

With an eye on the regular season, the Washington Commanders are still early in the process of building their defensive identity under first-year coordinator Daronte Jones. Despite that, linebacker Leo Chenal can already envision how the structure is designed to help players at his position play fast.



Washington signed Chenal to a three-year, $24.75 million contract this past offseason. His first impression is that the system is linebacker-friendly because it gives linebackers a clear view of the game.



“Not only, you know, great all-around administration — players, coaches across the board — but the scheme that Coach Jones brought from Minnesota is really linebacker friendly, in my opinion,” Chenal said at mandatory minicamp this past week. “A lot of eyes on the quarterback. Being able to see the running back in the run game. So just being able to make plays. It’s exciting.”



That explanation makes sense because linebacker play is just as much about vision as it is about finishing plays. The faster a linebacker can read and diagnose what is happening in front of him, the faster he can react by closing space, taking away throwing lanes, or tracking the running back.



For Chenal, Washington’s defensive structure appears to be part of the appeal.

Leo Chenal blocked extra point is not being talked about enough. This completely changed the game! 😤🔥pic.twitter.com/u3dQTm3u0A — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) June 24, 2024

Leo Chenal sees why Commanders defense fits linebackers

Chenal's comments gave some insight into why he chose to play for Washington. Jones’ system could give him a cleaner path to playing the way he wants.



In the modern NFL, linebackers are put in conflict and constantly under attack. Their job consists of rotating duties that include respecting the run, watching and carrying routes, passing off receivers to defensive backs, and reading the backfield, all while being expected to make the tackle in space if needed.



That is where Chenal believes Washington's structure can help.



“In the pass game, we drop back a lot of time,” Chenal said. “A lot of defenses, different defenses, and it works for them. They search the routes down. They’re staring at the routes while sometimes the ball’s in the air.”



It's important to note that Chenal specifically pointed out that Washington's approach gives linebackers a chance to stay connected to their responsibilities.



“A lot of our match zones or a lot of our coverages here allow us to really get back to where we’re supposed to,” Chenal said.

Leo Chenal is the fast, physical, & athletic presence the #Commanders need in the middle of their defense.



He scored a 9.99 RAS which ranks 3rd out of 2406 LBs from 1987-2022.



The biggest knock on him is coverage, but shows here he’s capable of staying with TEs downfield &… pic.twitter.com/f2eNXUjFFt — Carolina Commander (@SC_Commanderr) March 29, 2026

For a Commanders defense that is trying to play with better communication, speed, and consistency, that sounds meaningful. Washington needs defenders who can process quickly enough to be where the ball is going.



While Chenal has made a career out of his physical brand of toughness and downhill play, his earlier comments suggest his comfort with the system's design. With the season still months away from revealing what it will fully look like, Chenal's first impression offers a useful window into what made sense.



Chenal already seems to like what he sees.

Washington Commanders LB Leo Chenal's PFF Grades | Pro Football Focus

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