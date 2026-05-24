RGIII Says One Thing Could Make Or Break Jayden Daniels And The Commanders

If there's anyone who knows what it's like to transition from highly anticipated rookie to franchise star, it's former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Griffin III dazzled the league while guiding the team to a playoff appearance.

The future appeared to be bright. However, injuries derailed Griffin III's professional career, and he was never able to return to the heights of his first season.

Fair or not, rising third-year signal-caller Jayden Daniels is facing a similar situation. Daniels was selected No. 2 overall in 2024 and made league history in multiple categories as a rookie. The dynamic quarterback helped lead the Commanders to their first NFC Championship appearance in 33 years.

Last season, Daniels was plagued by a multitude of injuries, including a dislocated elbow on his non-throwing arm. Washington fans are hoping Daniels will bounce back, but it's hard not to consider the past ahead of the 2026 season.

Through a partnership with USAA, Robert Griffin III joined Washington Commanders on SI for an exclusive interview from USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor. The charismatic analyst dished out his opinion on various topics surrounding the Commanders, including the importance of Daniels staying on the field.

RGIII: Washington's 2026 Season All Comes Down To Jayden Daniels' Health

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Daniels two seasons at the NFL level have resulted in drastically different conclusions.

In his first year, he only missed a single game, setting the league record for touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback in the fourth quarter or overtime (12). The Commanders went 12-5 during the regular season and won two playoff games before falling short to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Daniels only played in seven games in 2025, and was shut down for the final three contests after reaggravating his elbow injury.

Regardless of the improvements the Commanders have made this offseason, everything will come down to whether Daniels can play or not.

"Allowing him to just go and prove it. We saw what happened in Jayden's rookie year when he was healthy; the Commanders are in the NFC Championship game. And we saw happened last year when he wasn't healthy and the season fell apart," Griffin III said. "The season really boils down to whether or not Jayden Daniels is going to be able to stay healthy."

"I believe he will. I've had conversations with his mom about how much he has been doing this offseason to ensure that he can stay healthy, and he's getting the best training possible," Griffin III added. "When I saw him at the Fantatics Flag Football Classic out in California, he looks happy, he looks mobile, he looks like he's having fun again. I think that's ultimately what it becomes. Have fun, stay healthy, and I think, not think, I know the Washington Commanders will have a great season."

The Commanders made an important shuffle along the coaching staff, promoting assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough to offensive coordinator.

Griffin III believes Blough can unlock Daniels' all-around game, rather than just relying on his athleticism.

"At the end of the day, Jayden Daniels has so much talent," Grffin III said. "You don't want to just rely on one thing that he can do. I think that's what David Blough is going to end up doing, allowing Jayden Daniels to show his full talent while they continue to work on the things they feel like he needs to work on to become an all-around great quarterback."

If Daniels stays healthy, there's a real possibility that the Commanders could make another playoff push. If not, Washington might be staring at a second straight top-10 draft pick.

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