Commanders Jayden Daniels Former College HC Addresses Biggest Concern Facing the QB

The potential is evident and the talent has already been proven.

The main question surrounding Washington Commanders' star quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his third season in Washington is centered on his health. Daniels mainly avoided the injury bug as a rookie, but he was bitten hard last year.

From a knee sprain early in the campaign to a gruesome dislocated elbow on his non-throwing arm in the middle of the season, Daniels ended up missing ten games.

Washington's quest to return to the postseason all depends on Daniels staying on the field.

Herm Edwards Says Jayden Daniels Has To Stay Healthy

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 17, 2022. | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Herm Edwards is a well-known figure in the NFL, spending 20 years coaching in the league following a decade-long playing career. Edwards served as the head coach for the New York Jets (2001-05) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08).

Since his last job as the head coach at Arizona State, Edwards has transitioned into an analyst role at ESPN. Interestingly enough, Edwards coached Daniels for three years during his tenure with the Sun Devils.

That's why it's no surprise when he highlighted his former quarterback during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

Edwards knows that Daniels has to remain healthy. He believes last season was an anomaly, noting that the 25-year-old never dealt with an injury at Arizona State.

"I'm not putting pressure on him, but Jayden Daniels, Jayden got to stay healthy, he knows that, I love the kid," Edwards said. "Imagine what he did his first year; this team has the potential to do that when he's healthy. He's just got to stay healthy. He never got hurt for me at all at Arizona State. Played every game, came to every practice, so I don't want to hear that."

Edwards went on to compare Daniels to Randall Cunningham, a former 3x All-Pro and 4x Pro Bowler. Cunningham is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Fame.

"You know who he reminds me of? And I told him this when I first met him, 'Jayden, you don't know this guy, but you know who you remind me of? Randall Cunningham.' Same stature height-wise, Randall was kind of thin like Jayden," Edwards said. "Same Mechanics, the way he throws the football, his ability to run, make plays. When you look at Washington, if he can stay healthy, they've got a good football team."

It wasn't that long ago when Daniels was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. In his first season in Washington, the dynamic signal-caller led the franchise to its best record in 33 years and advanced to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1992.

Daniels set the league record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback (891) and the rookie record for touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime (12). He also set the rookie franchise mark for passing yards (3,568), passing touchdowns (25), and total touchdowns (31).

Ultimately, Daniels will be the difference in the Commanders completing for a playoff spot or sliding towards another top-10 draft pick.

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