The Cleanse: Only 14 Players Remain From the Pre-Adam Peters Era

Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters was nothing but smiles when he was hired, but went a bit quiet at first when he was asked about the talent on the roster at the time. Flash-forward to year three, and Peters has thinned the roster he took over in 2024 down to just 14 former players remaining on the current 90-man roster.



Say what you want, but that's a commitment not only to the process, but also to the 14 players still left to endure it. In fairness, WR Dyami Brown and DT Tim Settle were both re-added to the roster this offseason after leaving via free agency.



This list includes several roster cornerstones that define what it means to be a Washington Commander today, like Tress Way, Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne, and Sam Cosmi. It also includes several names that don't get enough credit for the roles they play, like John Bates, who might be the best blocking tight end in the business. Andrew Wylie, who wasn't a great starter his first couple of seasons in the burgundy and gold, has shown he's decent in a reserve role and can give spells to the starters when needed. Of course, Jeremy Reaves is a story in himself, and after getting cut as an Eagle and finding a second life with Washington, he's now a former 1st-team All-Pro.



The list also includes some guys who are currently on the roster bubble and likely caught in roster battles soon, like Percy Butler, Trenton Scott, and Quan Martin, along with Chris Paul, who will be making another push to start this year, and Julian Good-Jones, who has somehow managed to stick around on the practice squad and 90-man roster over the years. Dyami Brown and Tim Settle both left the franchise for better money/schemes elsewhere; they're both back this year and ready to compete. An argument can be made that Dyami and Jayden have a better feel for one another than any of the other receivers on the team, not named Terry.



With only 14 players remaining on a roster that currently holds 90, Adam Peters has restocked just a little bit over 84% of the shelves, and there are a few names on this list that won't be around much longer for several different reasons, including expiring contracts and age. That's a huge turnaround from a guy who has a clear vision for how he's performing this burgundy-and-gold rebuild.

Pre-Peters Era: The 14 Roster Holdovers Daron Payne Terry McLaurin John Bates Dyami Brown* Percy Butler Sam Cosmi Quan Martin Jeremy Reaves Tim Settle* Tress Way Andrew Wylie Chris Paul Julian Good-Jones Trenton Scott

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