No More Free Passes: Why Dan Quinn’s Commanders Must Embrace the Cost of Raised Expectations

For far too long, the football franchise in Washington has been graded on a scale that factored in who its owner was. For years, the franchise was judged against its own dysfunction after falling from the pedestal it earned by winning three Super Bowls under Joe Gibbs.



Lately, the franchise has been getting a pass due to the organization's recovery process following the team's sale and ensuing divorce from former owner Daniel Snyder, which, in reality, was understandable for a few years. It just cannot remain the standard forever.

The good news is, the new ownership group does not want it to remain that way either. They did not buy the franchise just to win five games a year and get rich in the process. They bought it to return to the glory days of the 1980s Redskins, first by improving the product on the field, then by improving the field itself by moving the team back into a new stadium at the old RFK site in the coming years.

The Grace Period is Officially Over

While that's a great thing to look forward to, the burgundy and gold are officially out of "pass" years, just weeks away from the sale's third anniversary.



Looking at this roster, Washington has a lot to build on this year if they want to stay ahead of the now John Harbaugh-led New York Football Giants and get back in line with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, who have been a step ahead of Washington for a few years now.



It is doable, but it will take a Coach of the Year-level effort from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. Given the way the NFL operates in short coaching cycles, Quinn must win now, heading into year three, or the organization will eventually have to confront the uncomfortable question of whether it has the right voice leading the team.

The High Cost of Raised Expectations

It would, of course, be much easier if things worked out that way. Quinn, who has a reputation as a player's coach, has built chemistry with that locker room. They are his guys, and there is no doubting that. The team has to get back to where they were in quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie season if they want to ensure the future of their beloved coach.



That is the cost of raised expectations. Once a franchise asks to be taken seriously again, it has to accept being judged that way.



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