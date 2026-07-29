Why Commanders’ Rebuilt Pass Rush Could Change Everything for Jayden Daniels

Washington's rebuilt defensive front did not take long to make its presence felt during Wednesday's opening practice session. When asked about it, quarterback Jayden Daniels said he views the disruption as valuable work rather than a problem for the offense. If that pressure continues throughout camp, Washington’s rebuilt front could play an important role in preparing Daniels for everything David Blough’s new offense will require from him.



“We bring in those guys that come in and get after the quarterback. So, it’s good work on both sides. At the end of the day, that’s all camp really is—building our identity, making sure guys get good work and making each other better.”

Commanders Pass Rush Can Test Daniels’ New Responsibilities

New offensive coordinator David Blough's offense requires Daniels to spend more time under center. Daniels said Wednesday that he feels more comfortable turning his back to the defense than he did during the spring. After completing his drop or play fake, he must relocate the coverage while also identifying where pressure is coming from. Facing an aggressive pass rush each day gives him less time to reset, forcing his footwork and decision-making to work as one.



“I’m more comfortable than I was in the spring. It just comes with reps over time throughout the spring. Then you go into summer, you’ve got more of a grasp and concept of how he wants to do things, how he wants to accomplish things like that. And then as time goes, we’re in camp now. So turning my back to the defense isn’t a problem. Stuff like that, it’s a weapon for me. I try to master it in every way I can.”



Washington brought in more speed and versatility along the defensive front this offseason by signing Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu. Their ability to rush from different alignments can force Daniels to identify where pressure is likely to come from before the snap. Those looks allow Washington to test different protection rules and answers built into Blough's offense. Keep in mind that one unpadded practice is proof of nothing on either side of the ball.

Better Commanders Defense Could Lighten Daniels’ Load

The preparation Daniels is getting from these practice sessions could carry over into the regular season as well. Consistent defensive pressure can end drives and give Washington’s offense more favorable possessions. That would reduce the number of times Daniels feels compelled to play hero ball to compensate for defensive problems that have already put the offense in a difficult situation.



Day 1 offered a brief glimpse into what the rebuilt front can provide from an offensive development standpoint. Its greatest value may be in making Daniels more prepared during camp and less responsible for doing everything once the season begins.

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