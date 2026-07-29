The Washington Commanders have been using GoPro cameras mounted on each quarterback's helmet since OTAs. The staff hopes to learn more about their vision and eye placement and how they process what they see before and after the snap.



Unexpectedly, we learned Wednesday that the most useful material was not actually the footage from Daniels' viewpoint, but what coaches could hear him saying to his teammates, including warning them about motion, correcting alignments or assignments, and directing players where they needed to go. The footage gave Washington's staff verifiable evidence that Daniels' command has expanded from understanding and controlling his own responsibilities to overseeing the main details of the entire offense.

You see how much stronger he’s gotten in his command of the offense. So now, just not his command, but also the information to the other guys. ‘Hey, watch on the motion.’ It was interesting, one of the byproducts you’ve seen the quarterbacks having some [cameras] on the helmet. I thought it was only gonna be just for the vision. What was as strong was their communication. Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn

Quinn, referencing Daniels' command of the offense, is describing a quarterback who understands his own responsibilities, and the helmet audio reveals he is also making sure everyone else is as well.

Daniels Is Directing the Offense

Jayden Daniels on if this feels even more like “his team” now. pic.twitter.com/h7xDY3UOJb — John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2026

Quinn also said the GoPro recordings have allowed the coaching staff to hear corrections they would normally miss from the sideline.

And at the line and hearing Jayden correct, fix, no, go here, do this. Like things you would not feel from 25 yards away on the sideline. And so that’s probably the best example of the leadership of him directing it all, the corrections. So, like the trust in him is so high that he has his ability to think quickly and get it set up just right. Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn

The trust Quinn speaks of comes from Daniels recognizing problems and finding the answers. Communicating it quickly enough for everyone else to adjust is the finishing touch that shows he is growing.



Washington installed the cameras to see the offense through its quarterbacks’ eyes. With Daniels, what the coaches heard may have revealed even more.

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