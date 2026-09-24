With right guard Sam Cosmi's Week 3 availability in question as he manages concussion protocol and a throat injury, the Commanders face a choice that requires more than simple next-man-up logic. For what it's worth, Washington's current depth chart lists undrafted rookie Tanoa Togiai behind Cosmi, while Andrew Wylie backs up both left and right tackle positions.

Still no Sam Cosmi…concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/BvzOe0qjqE — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2026

That depth chart suggests a couple of possible approaches if Cosmi can't play: they could use Togiai and leave everything else intact, or put the more experienced Wylie back inside. Commanders GM Adam Peters talked at his August 31st presser with head coach Dan Quinn before the season about the continuity on the right side: “First, losing LT was a big deal, but very fortunate to have Brandon, who's played a lot of snaps out there at left tackle, and then having Chris to play a lot of snaps there at left guard, like DQ was alluding to, and then the right side. Those two guys have played a lot of a lot of football together too."



It's important to remember that Andrew Wylie hasn't always been a guy they can plug in at several places. He won his way onto the field with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 at right guard before also spending significant time at left guard. The Chiefs moved him full-time to right tackle in 2021 because of roster needs; that's where he began his career in Washington under former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.



Once in Washington, Wylie became the go-to hole-plugger for the Commanders anytime an injury pops up on the offensive line. Last week it was at left tackle; last year it was at right guard. He's also played some snaps as an extra tight end this year.



That means if Wylie is the choice to replace Cosmi, then Washington has already used its primary swing tackle before kickoff. If either tackle goes down, Wylie would then have to shift out to that position, and someone else, possibly Togiai, would have to then play right guard. Starting Togiai would not only help them avoid that domino effect, but it would also give the team a chance to assess his effectiveness while keeping Wylie's versatility in reserve in case another injury occurs.



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