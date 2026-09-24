Commanders’ First Week 3 Injury Report Comes With a Troubling Number

The Washington Commanders opened Week 3 with 16 players on the injury report. Among those listed, six did not practice, and eight others were limited, leaving only Brandon Coleman and Drew Stevens as full participants on Wednesday.



The six who didn't practice: Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), Nick Cross (illness), Jayden Daniels (left elbow), Javon Kinlaw (back/shoulder), Frankie Luvu (groin), and Chig Okonkwo (hamstring). Quinn spoke on Cross' situation Monday: "He was evaluated postgame with an internal injury. He stayed overnight in Dallas, and was discharged today, and is flying back this afternoon." Quinn went on to call Cross' discharge "a step in the right direction."



The eight limited players: Kaytron Allen (hip), Dorance Armstrong (knee), Percy Butler (groin), Leo Chenal (chest), Jaylin Lane (groin), Charles Omenihu (ankle), Tyler Owens (hamstring), and Jeremy Reaves (knee/elbow). Six of the eight play on the defensive side of the ball.



Wednesday's report establishes the scale of Washington's injury concerns. Thursday will tell us whether this is mostly early-week management or a problem that's actually getting worse.



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Wednesday's Injury Report | Washington PR