Washington Commanders UDFA Tracker: Every Signing After 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up after three days of action and anticipation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Washington Commanders made eight picks this year. Linebacker Sonny Styles (No. 7), wide receiver Antonio Williams (No. 71), defensive end Joshua Josephs (No. 147), running back Kaytron Allen (No. 187), offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (No. 209), and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis round out the Commanders' selections.

Moving forward, the franchise still has some matters to attend to. The spotlight is now on a massive pool of undrafted free agents. Teams will be competing for the leftovers, using bonuses and other contract language to attract UDFAs.

CommanderGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Washington brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Commanders.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

- Robert Henry Jr., Running Back

Sep 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Robert Henry (20) celebrates after his touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

College: UTSA

Hometown: Lumbertown, MS

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 205-pounds

Career Stats: 408 rushes, 2,339 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 58 catches, 428 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns

Combine Numbers: 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.31 20-yard shuttle, 37" vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump

- Chris Hilton Jr., Wide Receiver

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (17) reacts after catching a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers in the fourth quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

College: LSU

Hometown: Zachary, LA

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds

Career Stats: 41 catches, 780 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Combine Numbers: 4.41 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 7.25 3-cone drill, 34.5" vertical jump, 10'2" broad jump

- Jaden Bradley, Wide Receiver

Nov 21, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) makes a reception against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

College: UNLV

Hometown: Fayetteville, NC

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 203-pounds

Career Stats: 86 catches, 1,363 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown, 1 punt return touchdown

Pro Day Numbers: 4.57 40-yard dash, 4.25 20-yard shuttle, 7.10 3-cone drill, 36" vertical jump, 10'5" broad jump

- Quentin Moore, Tight End

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Quentin Moore (88) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

College: Washington

Hometown: Kenmore, WA

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 260-pounds

Career Stats: 13 catches, 168 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Pro Day Numbers: 4.70 40-yard dash, 4.45 20-yard shuttle, 7.14 3-cone drill, 31.5" vertical jump, 9'0" broad jump, 18 bench-press reps

- Tanoa Togiai, Offensive Lineman

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes interim coach Morgan Scalley is doused by offensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (73) in the fourth quarter of victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

College: Utah

Hometown: Rigby, ID

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 321-pounds

Career Stats: 47 appearances, 25 starts

Pro Day Numbers: 5.26 40-yard dash, 4.76 20-yard shuttle, 7.72 3-cone drill, 29" vertical jump, 9'2" broad jump, 29 bench-press reps

- Jeffrey M'Ba, Defensive Tackle

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba (6) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

College: SMU

Hometown: Libreville, Gabon

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 300-pounds

Career Stats: 94 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Pro Day Numbers: 5.15 40-yard dash, 4.88 20-yard shuttle, 8.06 3-cone drill, 8'8" broad jump, 29 bench-press reps

- Fred Davis II, Cornerback

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) recovers a fumble against Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

College: Northwestern

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 200-pounds

Career Stats: 84 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries

Pro Day Numbers: 4.67 40-yard dash, 4.25 20-yard shuttle, 6.97 3-cone drill, 38" vertical jump, 10'3" broad jump

- Malik Spencer, Safety

Michigan State senior Malik Spencer is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College: Michigan State

Hometown: Buford, Ga

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 197-pounds

Career Stats: 173 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

Pro Day Numbers: 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.38 20-yard shuttle, 7.21 3-cone drill, 32" vertical jump, 10'3" broad jump

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