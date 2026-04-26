Washington Commanders UDFA Tracker: Every Signing After 2026 NFL Draft
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The 2026 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up after three days of action and anticipation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The Washington Commanders made eight picks this year. Linebacker Sonny Styles (No. 7), wide receiver Antonio Williams (No. 71), defensive end Joshua Josephs (No. 147), running back Kaytron Allen (No. 187), offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (No. 209), and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis round out the Commanders' selections.
Moving forward, the franchise still has some matters to attend to. The spotlight is now on a massive pool of undrafted free agents. Teams will be competing for the leftovers, using bonuses and other contract language to attract UDFAs.
CommanderGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Washington brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Commanders.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
- Robert Henry Jr., Running Back
College: UTSA
Hometown: Lumbertown, MS
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 205-pounds
Career Stats: 408 rushes, 2,339 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 58 catches, 428 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns
Combine Numbers: 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.31 20-yard shuttle, 37" vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump
- Chris Hilton Jr., Wide Receiver
College: LSU
Hometown: Zachary, LA
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds
Career Stats: 41 catches, 780 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns
Combine Numbers: 4.41 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 7.25 3-cone drill, 34.5" vertical jump, 10'2" broad jump
- Jaden Bradley, Wide Receiver
College: UNLV
Hometown: Fayetteville, NC
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 203-pounds
Career Stats: 86 catches, 1,363 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown, 1 punt return touchdown
Pro Day Numbers: 4.57 40-yard dash, 4.25 20-yard shuttle, 7.10 3-cone drill, 36" vertical jump, 10'5" broad jump
- Quentin Moore, Tight End
College: Washington
Hometown: Kenmore, WA
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 260-pounds
Career Stats: 13 catches, 168 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Pro Day Numbers: 4.70 40-yard dash, 4.45 20-yard shuttle, 7.14 3-cone drill, 31.5" vertical jump, 9'0" broad jump, 18 bench-press reps
- Tanoa Togiai, Offensive Lineman
College: Utah
Hometown: Rigby, ID
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 321-pounds
Career Stats: 47 appearances, 25 starts
Pro Day Numbers: 5.26 40-yard dash, 4.76 20-yard shuttle, 7.72 3-cone drill, 29" vertical jump, 9'2" broad jump, 29 bench-press reps
- Jeffrey M'Ba, Defensive Tackle
College: SMU
Hometown: Libreville, Gabon
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 300-pounds
Career Stats: 94 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Pro Day Numbers: 5.15 40-yard dash, 4.88 20-yard shuttle, 8.06 3-cone drill, 8'8" broad jump, 29 bench-press reps
- Fred Davis II, Cornerback
College: Northwestern
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 200-pounds
Career Stats: 84 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries
Pro Day Numbers: 4.67 40-yard dash, 4.25 20-yard shuttle, 6.97 3-cone drill, 38" vertical jump, 10'3" broad jump
- Malik Spencer, Safety
College: Michigan State
Hometown: Buford, Ga
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 197-pounds
Career Stats: 173 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles
Pro Day Numbers: 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.38 20-yard shuttle, 7.21 3-cone drill, 32" vertical jump, 10'3" broad jump
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Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.Follow DustinLewisNG