Washington’s Receiver Rotation Is Getting Harder to Explain — Commanders Daily

Offensive Coordinator David Blough defended the team's wide receiver rotation, but the production gap between Dyami Brown and Stefon Diggs is becoming impossible to ignore. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders built a receiver room that, while a bit top-heavy after signing Stefon Diggs, was full of hungry, young receivers looking to make a name for themselves. While two games is a small sample, the rotation looked off against Philadelphia, but the zone cloud was so heavy it was hard to tell whether it was because of the Eagles' scheme, poor play, or game-plan usage.



The play against Dallas confirmed part of that pattern: Terry McLaurin led with two receptions for 50 yards; Diggs had five for 47, but scored twice; Rachaad White had six for 40 yards. But the real conversation here is in the snaps. Here's Week 2: Terry McLaurin: 50 snaps (70%), Dyami Brown: 39 (55%), Diggs: 36 (51%), Antonio Williams: 35 (49%).



That means Brown played more than Williams for the second straight week and, against Dallas, even moved ahead of Diggs despite being outgained by both receivers. After Week 1, I said, 'Week 2 will tell us which roles are permanent and which were merely matchup-specific.' Williams had played only 26 of 70 snaps (37%) against Philly, despite catching four passes for 64 yards and a TD. Brown played 37 snaps (53%) without a catch. In Dallas, Williams' workload increased to 35 snaps, but Brown remained ahead of him.



Commanders OC David Blough tried to explain Thursday, "Sure. I think when you evaluate the entire unit as a whole, we're doing that everywhere, and some games turn into, hey, we're down two scores, and it's a lot of 11 personnel, and they're splitting a lot of the reps and still working Stefon into the offense completely," Blough said. "And Dyami has a lot of built-up trust. Treylon, Antonio, Jaylin, you know, a lot of these guys have a lot of built-up trust that we certainly in those moments feel comfortable going to. And it's just the way, you know, last Sunday happened to play out." Blough's answer showed the team has a good amount of trust in Brown, is still finding ways to work Diggs into the offensive flow, and had their hand forced in how they deployed personnel.



That explanation makes sense, but the production is starting to push back against it. Diggs has nine catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns through two games, while Williams has caught all seven of his targets for 88 yards and a score. Brown did have an apparent touchdown overturned against Dallas, but he has four catches for 21 yards through two games, along with a lost fumble that was arguably the turning point of the Dallas game. This isn't an argument that Brown shouldn't be on the field; the trust Blough described matters. But if production eventually earns more opportunity, Seattle should give us another indication of whether that trust continues to outweigh it, or if more of those snaps begin shifting toward Diggs and Williams.



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Great throw by Mariota and great catch by Dyami Brown.



Replay ruled this was NOT a TD.



Refs need to be investigated @NFL pic.twitter.com/IOpovEsQ2Q — Tiller56 (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 20, 2026

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