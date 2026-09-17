Commanders' Antonio Williams Caps Strong NFL Debut With Rookie of the Week Honor

The Washington Commanders' receiver room is headlined by one of the NFL's more statistically accomplished duos. Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs have combined for three All-Pro appearances and six Pro Bowl nods over the 2020s as two of Jayden Daniels' top scoring weapons, yet neither played like Washington's top wideout during last weekend's season opener.

Instead, it was Antonio Williams who led the squad in total receiving yards (64) and yards per reception (16.0). Despite attracting under half as many targets as Diggs on the day, he converted on all four of his looks on a skimpy diet of 10 routes.

Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut



4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026

Commanders fans weren't the only ones who noticed his instant productivity. He won the season's first Rookie of the Week poll by notching the third-highest PFF grade among receivers, let alone the top mark among his rookie classmates. Now, it's up to the Commanders' coaching staff to keep supporting his growth by giving him more opportunities.

How Important is Williams' Development Within the Season's Context?

McLaurin and Diggs are unlikely to combine for a yardage total as low as 69 again anytime soon, even as they each trudge deeper into their early-30s. They'll gain more open space the further they stray from the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant secondary; Daniels, conversely, needs an out-of-nowhere threat like the rookie in order to keep the offense humming.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's already grown to appreciate the fresh-faced end zone target, having delivered a low-hanging strike to Williams that a lesser receiver would've surely bobbled. And once Washington finally tired the Eagles' defense enough to the point they felt leaning on their passing game in the clutch, Williams helped Daniels look like his old dual-threat self.

He's already pushing for the WR3 role, a position he could claim with more performances like his debut, with McLaurin and Diggs each unlikely to drop from the starting lineup. With understudies like Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, Jaylin Lane, and Luke McCaffrey in the receiver room, Williams will keep getting chances to maintain his budding Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, especially with the Dallas Cowboys' own flawed defense looming next on the schedule.

If Daniels offered any takeaways from the 99 passing yards he distributed over that final Week 1 quarter, it's that he'll benefit greatly from a vast array of weapons capable of creating downfield separation. With the newcomer Williams added to the mix, all parties concerned with improving the Commanders' diminished contending odds may soon see them improve.

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