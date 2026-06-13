Carnell Tate’s Draft Revelation and Wes Welker’s Move to Unlock Antonio Williams - Commanders Daily

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your number one place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Daily is a collection of articles, videos, and tweets from the Burgundy and Gold beat. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

“It means a ton,” Nick Allegretti said in a press conference after Tuesday’s OTA session. “All I could ask for is the ability to prove myself. I’m proud that I was able to show them the mental side of the game and the abilities I have on the physical side as well. I love the leadership side of this game, and I think that’s something they know. Anyone can lead on a team, but at center, you’re given so many opportunities to do that.”

Wes Welker explains how spending a year focusing on the defense can help him now that he’s back coaching on offense. pic.twitter.com/Ibtob0IkcR — John Keim (@john_keim) June 12, 2026

Although he doesn’t have the strength or power of a larger wide receiver, Williams wins with anticipation, technique, and tenacity. He isn’t afraid to take on linebackers or edges, and while Antonio will never drive players off the ball inside, he can do enough to wall off defenders and create running lanes for backs to quickly exploit. Getting the job done in the run game means Williams won’t have to come off the field on early downs, and Blough will be able to disguise his plays and utilize the rookie more.

"I thought I was locked in on the Commanders (at 7)."



Carnell Tate speaks on his NFL Draft experience, noting that he didn't expect to go as high as No. 4 to the Titans 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Iyhwg87w4a — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) June 10, 2026

White’s receiving stats weren’t great in 2025 (40 receptions, 218 yards), but he has a quality track record in this area. He had 64 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 and a plus-20.2 receiving EPA. He doesn’t drop passes and can make plays down the field.

Kevin and Thom today with World Cup talk to start. The boys caught up on the incredible Knicks Game 4 comeback before reacting to WR Carnell Tate saying that he expected to go to Washington in April’s NFL Draft. Some Nats, historical New York sports moments, and more as well.

Sure, there's nearly a year until the 2027 NFL draft kicks off in Washington, D.C. But there's no such thing as being too early when looking at a draft class, especially one with the hype and excitement that the class of 2027 provides.

🚨| WATCH: Speed just met NFL star Jayden Daniels at the USA World Cup opener and asked for his World Cup prediction 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/1QwCp6e6v8 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) June 13, 2026

Logan Paulsen breaks down what the advantages are from David Blough having Jayden Daniels taking snaps from under center.

"It’s so fun because you've got the offensive line and the protections, which ties into the quarterback drop, which then his footwork ties into the primary and secondary receivers as he works through his progressions. In the end, what that is, is precision. I joke about it a lot, but it’s like the Bolshoi Ballet. It’s got to be precise. The whole thing happens in three seconds."

The NFL notified FA WR Stefon Diggs today that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2026

Santana Moss was suitably impressed. The former wide receiver highlighted Daniels’ mobility and accuracy as standout traits at OTAs. However, he also thought the dynamic dual-threat had been spending a lot more time in the weight room this offseason.



“JD5 (Jayden Daniels) looks like he’s back and ready for action. I see him getting a little girthy on them arms, and I can see him out there rolling outside the pocket, throwing that thing everywhere.”

Regardless, some say there’s no significant risk in signing Aiyuk to a modest one-year deal. Fair from a financial standpoint, but that argument ignores opportunity cost, whether passing on an established free agent or diverting practice and game reps from players already on the roster. It also overlooks the uncertainty of introducing a potential wild card into a locker room Quinn and Peters have spent over two years building around culture and accountability.

Putting in the work 💪



We hosted a Salute to Service Youth Football Clinic on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling for children to come and work on their flag football skills! pic.twitter.com/JG06dsrrid — Commanders in the Community (@commandersCR) June 11, 2026

Conerly has had a busy offseason, even before he reported to the Commanders' facility two months ago for their workout program. Once the 2025 season had concluded, he went back to Oregon to work with his strength coaches and personal chef. He then went to Alabama to work with fellow offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, who spends most of his summers with his personal trainer.





Conerly said the results have been "great," but the former first-round pick doesn't need to point out the changes he has made to his body. His face is a little bit thinner, and his arms have more definition to them. That was a personal goal for Conerly after his rookie year; he said he ended the 2025 campaign around 318 pounds, which he described as being "pretty fat." His current weight is around the same as it was at the start of his rookie season, but he replaced the body fat with muscle.

There are a lot of high expectations for the Washington Commanders heading into the 2026 season, and the "Command Center" crew is break down some of their favorite half-baked takes. Analysts Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot break down some of their takes and how realistic they could be.

After an injury-plagued 2025 season, everyone’s waiting to see how he will get off the mat. Washington’s running a new offense coordinated by 30-year-old former QB David Blough, who will ask Daniels to take more snaps from under center. I won’t blame the third-year passer if the burden feels heavy. After the Commanders were very aggressive in adding support for him last offseason -- trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel -- this year’s moves were far less splashy. At the moment, third-round pick Antonio Williams is the most notable addition to the receiving corps, which is badly in need of more juice opposite Terry McLaurin.

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