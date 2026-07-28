The much-anticipated start of the 2026 NFL regular season now sits just a little over a month away, and most offseason storylines have shifted to focusing on how the league's 32 franchises plan on approaching the schedule at hand.

Most ongoing football-related debates center around limited roster spots, positional battles, and setting record expectations, but there's still plenty of off-field drama worth accounting for this close to preseason kickoffs. The Washington Commanders, for one, have yet to escape one particularly nagging narrative; they've yet to quell lingering doubts about whether they’ve settled the race for WR2 behind lead pass-catcher Terry McLaurin, and a few divisive names have loudly expressed their eagerness to join the up-and-coming Commanders over the coming weeks.

We've mostly been referring to San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk whenever the topic of enthusiastic, controversially eccentric receivers angling their way to D.C. comes up, but another famed talent has left breadcrumbs of his own for Commanders fans to follow. Stefon Diggs is still out there in free agency, and he's open to returning to his DMV home.

Stefon Diggs already commented that it would “make sense” to him to join the #Commanders at his ‘A moment for Mom’ event back in the DC area in May, given his local roots.



A month later, Diggs told TMZ while leaving a workout near a track that he was “open to everything” when… https://t.co/UeaOdoUbFD pic.twitter.com/lgpOWYqMUG — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 27, 2026

Diggs' Complicated D.C. Pitch

After losing the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks alongside the out-of-nowhere New England Patriots, Diggs sounds willing to join another rising-third-year quarterback in Jayden Daniels. And he still looks to have gas left in the tank as a potentially viable offensive option, judging by a quick skim over his accomplished resume, as he just posted his seventh 1,000+ yard season in his lone stint alongside Drake Maye.

But Diggs' Washington fit may not be as clean as the on-paper excellence he'd posted in his New England bounce-back. He can't be depended upon to consistently fill the go-to starting role he'd occupied as a Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills, even if he did thrive in a Patriots platoon during the latest step of his transition from star to journeyman.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 2025 catch percentage and success rate were 83.3% and 68.6%, respectively, both career-highs. There's a convincing case to be made that he benefited greatly from an outlier season of pass-converting 11 years into his professional career and against a legendarily weak strength of schedule, sustainability concerns that followed the Patriots throughout their playoff run.

McLaurin is more established in Washington than the Gaithersburg native and University of Maryland alumnus, and it isn't particularly close. The longtime Commander has maintained some pretty productive numbers of his own: he has five straight 1,000+ yard finishes to his name over the half-decade he spent leading up to 2025's plagued campaign, now armed with a dynamic deep-field Daniels connection that's grown with the time they've each put in.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Diggs would not become Daniels’ unquestioned first option, and there's a chance that he'd have work to do before cementing himself as the clear-cut second receiving option, even within an incomplete-looking offense.

Chig Okonkwo is considerably younger than Diggs while offering a lot more upside as an athletic, well-rounded tight end, and that's without getting into the less-proven receivers peppering the depth chart. Recent third-round draftee Antonio Williams deserves a shot to prove he can handle a starting-caliber burden, and Treylon Burks is similarly likely to earn a chance of his own after his three consecutive starts to close out this past season.

Williams, more than Burks, has an opening at clinching the second starting receiver role on the Commanders, even if Diggs is healthy and spry, and that's where the question of how he'd handle a role adjustment comes into play. He's had no problem making his grievances heard before, having built up quite the assortment of on- and off-field headlines after a decade in the NFL's spotlight.

That's the big holdup with Diggs, and it's tied to his in-game contributions. The chance of his creating headaches within the Commanders' facility may be just as real as the possibility of his meaningfully elevating the squad's contending aspirations. If Washington's evaluators have reason to believe that they'd be better off with in-house options and younger weapons with less mileage, they should pursue that initiative on their own terms.

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