SOCIAL REACTIONS: Washington Commanders Draft Temple LB Jordan Magee In Fifth Round
The Washington Commanders are quickly proving themselves as one of the winners of the 2024 NFL Draft. The team has made it a point to fill positions of need while also not being afraid to go with the best player available at certain points over the last few days. There's a reason to be excited about what the Commanders are building under the guide of GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
The latest addition to the franchise is Temple linebacker Jordan Magee, who the Commanders selected in the fifth round with the No. 139 overall pick. Magee is coming off back-to-back 80+ tackle seasons with the Owls, including 80 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections during his senior campaign.
Magee is another new name in a linebacker room that has been retooled this offseason. The Commanders added five players to the position in free agency. He'll bring potential to the room with the added benefit of being able to learn under future Hall of Fame defender Bobby Wagner.
The majority of fans are rightfully excited to see Magee suit up for the Commanders. Check out some of their reactions below.
*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis
