Washington Commanders Select Temple LB Jordan Magee With No. 139 Pick in NFL Draft
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders were tagged as the big winners of Day 2 in the NFL Draft and if quarterback Jayden Daniels pans out might be the champions of the whole experience when it's all said and done.
Ending Day 2 for the entire league the Commanders took Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey, a move that was celebrated by a certain NFL All-Pro running back specifically.
Day 3 didn't get started quite as hot and heavy as Day 2 did in Washington but at pick No. 139 in the fifth round general manager Adam Peters took Temple linebacker Jordan Magee.
"There are occasions when it can be tough to discern between Magee's instincts and his willingness to take aggressive tracks downhill at the first sight of an opening," says NFL.com. "He will void run-fit responsibilities at times but will also make more plays near the line of scrimmage. Magee lacks ideal size but plays with good strength and aggression and is able to bounce off bigger bodies to find his way to tackle tries from challenging angles. He has a good early trigger, but his sideline-to-sideline range is average. Magee needs to prove he can make plays with better discipline in order to become more than a solid backup with special teams value.
UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS
1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU
3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
5th Round, No. 139: LB Jordan Magee, Temple
