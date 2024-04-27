Commander Country

Washington Commanders Select Temple LB Jordan Magee With No. 139 Pick in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders drafted a linebacker with the 139th pick in the NFL Draft.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders were tagged as the big winners of Day 2 in the NFL Draft and if quarterback Jayden Daniels pans out might be the champions of the whole experience when it's all said and done.

Ending Day 2 for the entire league the Commanders took Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey, a move that was celebrated by a certain NFL All-Pro running back specifically.

Day 3 didn't get started quite as hot and heavy as Day 2 did in Washington but at pick No. 139 in the fifth round general manager Adam Peters took Temple linebacker Jordan Magee.

Sep 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee (6) reacts after
Sep 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee (6) reacts after / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

"There are occasions when it can be tough to discern between Magee's instincts and his willingness to take aggressive tracks downhill at the first sight of an opening," says NFL.com. "He will void run-fit responsibilities at times but will also make more plays near the line of scrimmage. Magee lacks ideal size but plays with good strength and aggression and is able to bounce off bigger bodies to find his way to tackle tries from challenging angles. He has a good early trigger, but his sideline-to-sideline range is average. Magee needs to prove he can make plays with better discipline in order to become more than a solid backup with special teams value.

UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS

1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

5th Round, No. 139: LB Jordan Magee, Temple

5th Round, No. 161:

7th Round, No. 222:

Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.