SOCIAL REACTIONS: The Washington Commanders Select Brandon Coleman With the 67th Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

Commanders fans are ecstatic with the franchise investing in protecting Jayden Daniels.

Nov 2, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs offensive tackle Brandon Coleman
Nov 2, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs offensive tackle Brandon Coleman / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have seemingly crushed the second day of the NFL Draft. It has been hard to keep track of all of their picks in the second and third round, but they have gotten best players available along with filling needs along the way.

In total the Commanders added five new players to their roster Friday night and won’t pick again until the fifth round when the 2024 NFL Draft resumes on Saturday at Noon ET.

Their second to last pick of the third round resulted in the franchise looking to sure up their offensive line a bit at they drafted former TCU Horned Frog and Second-team All-Big 12 OL Brandon Coleman.

Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU and was named a team captain in 2023. He possesses great length and offers great flexibility along the offensive line as he played both guard and tackle over the course of his collegiate career. Coleman is a big body and his length will help keep defenders at bay. However, it remains to be seen if he can improve when it comes to his run blocking.

Washington fans have been all over the place with how they have felt regarding their team’s draft thus far, so lets see what they think about the Coleman pick.

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.