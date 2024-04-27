Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Younger Brother Being Drafted By Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been labeled as one of the winners of Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft after churning out five draft picks between the second and third rounds; landing talents such as DL Johnny Newton, CB Mike Sainristil, and TE Ben Sinnott.
However, it was their last pick of the day, with the 100th overall selection that may have come as a surprise to those watching the draft when they took Rice WR and brother of NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey.
Following his brother being drafted, the eldest McCaffrey took to his social media to send a congrats to his younger brother.
Not many likely had Luke McCaffrey going this high in the draft and some have even gone as far as to call this a 'name pick', but at the end of the day, the youngest McCaffrey can develop into a solid draft pick for the Commanders.
After a slow start to his collegiate career at Nebraska, Luke transferred to Rice where his career started to take off. His best season came in 2023 where he collected 71 receptions for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns. McCaffrey is not only a receiver as the Owls also used him in the run game.
It will be interesting to see where and how the Commanders plan on using Luke McCaffrey, but knowing the bloodline of the family you know for a fact that you are going to get his best day in and day out.
