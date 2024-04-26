Social Media Reacts To Washington Commanders Drafting Jayden Daniels No. 2 Overall
The Washington Commanders have secured their quarterback of the future. With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders decided to select former LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels. While this pick has been highly-anticipated over the last couple of weeks, it's finally official.
Daniels is coming off a stellar collegiate career where he gashed defenses with his arm and his legs. He's a true dual-threat and has the potential to develop into a dynamic signal-caller at the professional level. Daniels was at his best during his final campaign in Baton Rouge, completing 236/327 passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing 135 times for 1,134 yards and ten more scores.
Outside of his Heisman Trophy, Daniels was the SEC offensive player of the year and a consensus All-American. He also won the Walter Camp Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, and was named the AP College Football Player of the Year.
With a new head coach and quarterback to root for in the coming years, Commanders fans had plenty of reasons to beat their chest on the opening night of what could be a productive draft.
