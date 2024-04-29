Washington Commanders Fan Base One of the Happiest Following NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are getting high marks for their 2024 NFL Draft class that started off with quarterback Jayden Daniels and ended with the team addressing nine different position groups with nine picks.
Even with a trade-back that helped Commanders NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles select cornerback Cooper DeJean in the second round fans are generally happy with the results of the draft according to The Sports Geek.
"The Washington Commanders have had a 66% positive reaction to their picks in the NFL Draft," says TSG. "This makes the Commanders the 5th happiest fanbase in the NFL right now! The Commanders were also one the teams that sparked the most conversation around their selections, with 34,000 tweets made about the team, the Commanders were also the 8th most tweeted about team over the Draft weekend!"
Beating out Washington as the happiest fan base this draft weekend was the Pittsburgh Steelers' group that reportedly had a 72 percent positive reaction rate with 27,000 tweets examined.
Commanders fans were some of the happiest around the NFL but not the most-pleased among NFC East fan bases unfortunately as the Eagles measured higher with 69 percent of 31,000 tweets registering as positive.
Assistant general manager Lance Newmark was also pleased with his first draft weekend in Washington calling the experience a 'success' despite cirticisms about the team's top 30 visit approach leading up to the event and angst over the trade-back with Philadelphia during the weekend.
General manager Adam Peters was all smile throughout the weekend and clearly feels good about the path he, head coach Dan Quinn, and the Commanders as a whole are on as they enter the next phase of rebuilding the excitement surrounding D.C. football.
