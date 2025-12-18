Commanders' Marcus Mariota looking forward to Eagles game

The Washington Commanders may be out of the playoffs, but they still have a divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles to play in Week 16.

The Eagles can win the NFC East title with a win in the nation's capital, but the Commanders will be looking to play spoiler. Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota spoke about the opportunity to play his former team.

“Yeah, I mean, a great defense. You can talk about every single player on that front and on the back end, they're great players. Being there for a year and being around those guys, it'll be fun to just kind of play against some of those old friends. So, I'm looking forward to it. It's always a great atmosphere. It'll be fun," Mariota said.

Mariota wants to beat Eagles

In 2023, Mariota was the backup quarterback for the Eagles behind Jalen Hurts. Now Mariota gets the chance to face him in a divisional matchup in Week 16. Mariota is looking forward to the challenge.

"I mean, at the end of the day, I want to tell you one day at a time and continue to improve, love the opportunity to play. It's been fun to get out there and whatever the case, whatever the scenario like we talked about, like you can never, uh, replicate kind of the NFL experience. And I love playing. I love the opportunity to be out there and just take it one day at a time and really just kind of enjoy it," Mariota said.

It's the first time the Commanders have faced the Eagles since they were eliminated in the NFC Championship in January. Now they get a chance to get revenge in what will be a lower-stakes game, but Washington should have a chip on its shoulder to try and pick up its second straight win.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Commanders is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

