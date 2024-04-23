How Likely are the Washington Commanders to Have a Successful NFL Draft?
You could say the Washington Commanders have struggled in the NFL Draft over the years.
After all, not a single member of the Commanders' 2020 NFL Draft class is still with the team and three members of the class brought in just three years ago now are gone as well.
Washington also appears to be on the cusp of not picking up yet another fifth-year option on a player drafted in the first round by the previous regime as linebacker Jamin Davis is likely to have his declined just like defensive end Chase Young's was last year.
In fact, there are many who believe the previous head coach wouldn't have lasted long enough to even decide on Young's option - the first draft pick of coach Ron Rivera's tenure - if it weren't for significant instability at the top of the franchise.
Which is why the research points to the Commanders being the least likely team to have a successful NFL Draft in 2024.
"The Washington Commanders have also had their fair share of ups and downs in the NFL Draft over the past decade," Betway.com says following a study conducted to evaluate which teams are most likely to have good drafts. "Like many teams, they've had their share of hits and misses when it comes to selecting players. Some of their draft picks, such as Terry McLaurin and Brandon Scherff, have turned out to be successful additions to the team, while others have not panned out as expected."
Interesting that one of the successful examples of draft picks being used is Scherff, who was a solid offensive lineman for years but ultimately ended up leaving in free agency.
Of course, McLaurin isn't the only successful draft pick the team has had. Guard Sam Cosmi is the most consistent and reliable member of the offensive line up to this point and running back Brian Robinson Jr. looks like a potential star in the making if this new coaching staff can use him effectively.
And this study being conducted based on history that new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn were not parts of is not an accurate measure of what this duo will do.
It is an accurate reflection of why the Commanders find themselves with an exhausted and impatient fan base, all looking to see how quickly this new unit can undo what the past has constructed.