Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles live updates, score, and highlights
With Jayden Daniels sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will lead the Washington Commanders as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium.
While this season hasn’t gone the way Washington envisioned, plagued by injuries along the way, the Commanders have continued to fight and find ways to push through adversity.
After snapping an eight-game losing streak against the New York Giants, Washington is looking to build on that momentum and finish strong with three games remaining.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: DT Eddie Goldman, QB Jayden Daniels, OT Laremy Tunsil, TE Colson Yankoff, RB Chase Edmonds, OT George Fant
Eagles inactives: DT Jalen Carter, OT Lane Johnson, TE Cameron Latu, OLB Joshua Uche, QB Sam Howell, CB Mac McWilliams
