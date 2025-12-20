Commander Country

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles live updates, score, and highlights

Marcus Mariota takes the reins for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles as Washington looks to carry momentum into the final stretch.
Joanne Coley
Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception with teammates during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception with teammates during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Jayden Daniels sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will lead the Washington Commanders as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium.

While this season hasn’t gone the way Washington envisioned, plagued by injuries along the way, the Commanders have continued to fight and find ways to push through adversity.

After snapping an eight-game losing streak against the New York Giants, Washington is looking to build on that momentum and finish strong with three games remaining.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: DT Eddie Goldman, QB Jayden Daniels, OT Laremy Tunsil, TE Colson Yankoff, RB Chase Edmonds, OT George Fant

Eagles inactives: DT Jalen Carter, OT Lane Johnson, TE Cameron Latu, OLB Joshua Uche, QB Sam Howell, CB Mac McWilliams

READ MORE: One thing Commanders fans can feel optimistic about for remainder of 2025 season

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

