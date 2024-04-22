Commanders 'Got Some Dogs' Says Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels
Now that we know Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is open to playing for any team that drafts him Thursday night - including the Washington Commanders - what does he think about the roster he might be joining in the DMV?
Appearing on Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Daniels discussed his preferred place to play, and also spoke specifically about the top receiving duo the Commanders would provide him if they became the team he started his NFL career with.
"They got some dogs over there," Daniels said when the idea of playing for Washington came up in the interview.
"(Receivers) Jahan Dotson...(Terry) McLaurin, man listen, you're going to be in heaven," Ochocinco added. "And I think it's so imperative that you go to the right situation. So you have your receiving corps. Once you got a receiving corps and they (are) able to build around you and you can just be you - I'm not saying it's going to be a breeze, but I just know, I know the work you put in because it shows up on film. So the transition from college to the NFL, it's going to be awesome."
As he prepares to play with his 11th starting quarterback in just his sixth NFL season McLaurin has still been able to carve out a reputation as one of the best young receivers in the league today.
In fact, he’s coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season despite playing with a first-year starter in Sam Howell last season who was constantly under duress early on and then discombobulated to say the least toward the end of the year.
Dotson’s trajectory is a bit different at this point after putting together a rather impressive rookie 2022 campaign with quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke - and one game with Howell - it appeared the first round pick regressed in his sophomore season.
Compared to his rookie year Dotson’s second season fell short of his first season numbers in yards and touchdowns despite his target share and receptions going up.
It’s to be seen still whether or not Daniels’ own words about being willing to play for whatever team drafts him, coupled with his public relations firm doing work to put that message out as well over the weekend, will calm the nerves of those waiting for the first round to unfold Thursday.
More importantly, Daniel’s and his camp will be hoping any tension created within the Commanders organization will be assuaged with these recent public statements, all leading to his possibly becoming the next franchise quarterback for the DMV’s favorite NFL franchise.