Commanders rookie earns 'solid starter' label despite grade

As the Washington Commanders enter Week 15 with the rest of the NFL, their rookies are getting close to the end of their rookie seasons and the first real break from football they’ve had since the summer before entering the draft.

After trading for veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil in the 2025 offseason, there was an element of surprise when the Commanders drafted tackle Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon, a prospect who had only played left tackle in college.

While moving to the right side of the offensive line was a challenge enough for Conerly, playing against the murderer’s row of edge defenders he faced to start his career in Washington only made things worse, or better depending on how you look at it.

With the end of the year fast approaching, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks went back and looked at each of the first 32 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft to issue grades, handing Conerly a C+, which might seem bad, but isn’t even the worst grade in the NFC East Division right now.

A 'Solid Starter' Path

“Despite a slow start that led to questions about his ability to develop into a franchise tackle, Conerly's recent improvements suggest that he is on the path toward becoming a solid starter,” Brooks said of Conerly.

Bouncing Back from Pressures

The rookie started the season with some rough outings, failing to effectively open running lanes against the New York Giants in his first game before allowing a total of nine pressures in his second against the Green Bay Packers.

However, that nine-pressure game is the worst Conerly has had so far this season, and while he has allowed 35 in total, he’s had plenty of games where he allowed two or fewer, including Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, where he helped keep one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the league off the sack board.

Conerly’s run blocking has improved as well, leading to a five-game stretch in which he has been solid or better in each.

Giants' Pick Gets Worst Grade

Back to the grades, the worst grade issued in the NFC East Division went to edge Abdul Carter, the third overall pick of the Giants and first of his position group selected in the draft.

“There is no disputing Carter's potential as a speed rusher with 'take over the game' potential, but his immaturity and lack of professionalism have overshadowed the enticing flashes between the lines,” Brooks said.

The other New York first-rounder, quarterback Jaxson Dart, got an A. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys (OG Tyler Booker) got an A, and the Philadelphia Eagles (LB Jihaad Campbell) got a B.

