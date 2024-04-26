Washington Commanders Draft: NFC East Rivals Focused on Pass Game in First Round
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders just got a lot more dangerous by adding quarterback Jayden Daniels to the roster in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
As exciting as it is, however, this is a passing league in the NFL today and the Commanders already knew they'd have to continue working on building the best roster in the NFC East Division.
That challenge only got harder in terms of winning the battle for air supremacy after the rest of the NFC East also addressed their own passing games, or abilities to defend it, with their first picks of the first round. Here's who Washington watched become division rivals on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
NEW YORK GIANTS: WR MALIK NABERS, LSU (No. 6)
The good news for Daniels is he's going to get to see his LSU Tigers teammate twice in 2024.
Unfortunately, he'll be wearing rival colors as a member of the New York Giants who are hoping to get quarterback Daniel Jones back on a successful path after giving him a big contract many are looking at as a total failure at this point.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB QUINYON MITCHELL, TOLEDO (No. 22)
There was a time we were high on Mitchell and felt pretty smart about it. But talent always rises and it didn't take long until everybody had a first round grade on the Toledo product.
As first round picks go, we're looking forward to seeing this one in the NFL. As long as he's not intercepting Daniels in two divisional matchups this season.
DALLAS COWBOYS: OT TYLER GUYTON, OKLAHOMA (No. 29)
After trading the 24th overall pick to the Detroit Lions the Cowboys finally got involved at No. 29 and took a new pass protector for quarterback Dak Prescott.
While the Cowboys could feasibly use another receiver to team with their quarterback, going with a pass protector makes sense. Especially knowing what kind of attack new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are about to bring to them twice per season.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.