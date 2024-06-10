Washington Commanders Not The Only NFC East Division Team Undergoing Massive Changes
The Washington Commanders have the most roster turnover of any NFL team this season and it isn't all that close.
Not only is the roster nearly unrecognizeable from the last time we saw the team on the field, the coaching staff led by Dan Quinn is also almost completely filled with new Commanders faces.
All of that has folks in Washington bracing, excited, or just flat out anticipating an all-new style of football. Ideally, an improved one. But it turns out this team isn't the only NFC East Division squad undergoing drastic changes this offseason.
"Right now it's been a lot of new inventory in -- the majority of it, probably 95% of it being new..."- Jalen Hurts on Eagles New Offense
"You get to a point where you feel, I'm going to be comfortable with this, I like this, that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on, but right now it's been a lot of new inventory in -- the majority of it, probably 95% of it being new -- and so it's just been that process, and it's been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people," Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said recently according to ESPN's Tim McManus about learning new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.
Moore was brought in by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to help overcome a historic collapse the team experienced after starting the year 10-1.
In addition to Moore new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been brought in to not only upgrade the defense on the field, but the coaching staff as a whole.
As two coaches who have run their own units in years past the expectation in Philadelphia appears to be that Sirianni won't be asked to help his coordinators navigate through rough patches, something he proved less-than-capable of doing in 2023.
Meanwhile, one of Sirianni's former coordinators is now with Washington as Brian Johnson came in this offseason to be the team's assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator.
