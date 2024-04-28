Commander Country

Washington Commanders Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker

Which undrafted free agents will be joining the Commanders following the 2024 NFL Draft?

David Harrison

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon with a trio of selections. On paper, the Commanders filled multiple needs while landing some extremely talented prospects in the process.

In total, the franchise made nine selections in the first draft under GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (No. 2), defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (No. 36), cornerback Mike Sainrisil (No. 50), tight end Ben Sinnott (No. 53), offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (No. 67), wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (No. 100), linebacker Jordan Magee (No. 139), safety Dominique Hampton (No. 161), and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (No. 222) rounded out the draft picks.

CommanderGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Washington brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Commanders.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Sam Hartman of Notre Dame (5) throws the ball
Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Sam Hartman of Notre Dame (5) throws the ball / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

- Sam Hartman, Quarterback

College: Notre Dame/Wake Forest

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 212-pounds

Career Stats: 1135/1898 passing for 15,656 yards with 134 touchdowns to 49 interceptions

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.8 40-yard dash, 4.34 20-yard shuttle, 7.19 3-cone drill, 28.5-inch vertical jump, 9'1" broad jump

- Austin Jones, Running Back

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) runs the ball
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) runs the ball / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

College: USC/Stanford

Hometown: Antioch, CA

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 200-pounds

Career Stats: 498 carries for 2,337 yards with 24 touchdowns. 105 catches for 901 yards with three touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.58 40-yard dash, 4,39 20-yard shuttle, 7.02 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump

- Michael Wiley, Running Back

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) against the
Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) against the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona

Hometown: Houston, TX

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 207-pounds

Career Stats: 336 carries for 1,712 yards with 16 touchdowns. 123 catches for 1,150 yards with 12 touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.51 40-yard dash, 4.43 20-yard shuttle, 33.5-inch vertical jump

- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Wide Receiver

Nov 18, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1)
Nov 18, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Georgia

Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195-pounds

Career Stats: 74 catches for 1,028 yards with seven touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.81 40-yard dash, 4.45 20-yard shuttle, 7.35 3-cone drill, 35-inch vertical jump, 11 bench-press reps

- Colson Yankoff, Tight End

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Colson Yankoff (7) during halftime
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Colson Yankoff (7) during halftime / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

College: UCLA

Hometown: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 225-pounds

Career Stats: 47 rushes for 227 yards with two touchdowns. Nine catches for 46 yards with two touchdowns.

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.62 40-yard dash, 4.25 20-yard shuttle, 7.00 3-cone drill, 33.5-inch vertical jump, 9'10" broad jump, 18 bench-press reps

- David Nwaogwugwu, Offensive Lineman

Toledo Athletics

College: Toledo/Rutgers/Temple

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 301-pounds

Career Stats: 32 appearances with 16 starts

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Norell Pollard, Defensive Tackle

Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Norell Pollard
Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Norell Pollard / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

College: Virginia Tech

Hometown: Apopka, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 281-pounds

Career Stats: 118 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, one defensive touchdown

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.85 40-yard dash, 4.90 20-yard shuttle, 7.69 3-cone drill, 33.5-inch vertical jump, 9'5" broad jump, 29 bench press-reps

- Bo Bauer, Linebacker

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) against the
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) against the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College: Notre Dame

Hometown: Harborcreek, PA

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 235-pounds

Career Stats: 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six pass deflections, two interceptions

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.75 40-yard dash, 4.17 20-yard shuttle, 6.83 3-cone drill, 35-inch vertical jump, 9'6" broad jump

- Chigozie Anusiem, Cornerback

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Chigozie Anusiem (1)
Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Chigozie Anusiem (1) / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

College: Colorado State/California

Hometown: La Habra, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Career Stats: 133 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 18 pass deflections, one interception

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.42 20-yard shuttle, 7.06 3-cone drill, 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump, 14 bench-press reps

- AJ Woods, Defensive Back

Sep 17, 2022; Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers cornerback A.J. Woods
Sep 17, 2022; Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers cornerback A.J. Woods / Kimberly Moss-USA TODAY Sports

College: Pittsburgh

Hometown: Germantown, MD

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 195-pounds

Career Stats: 102 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, 25 pass deflections, four interceptions

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Tyler Owens, Defensive Back

Sep 2, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyler Owens (18) against
Sep 2, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyler Owens (18) against / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

College: Texas Tech/Texas

Hometown: Plano, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210-pounds

Career Stats: 69 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five pass deflections, one interception

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.30 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump

- Ben Nikkel, Defensive Back

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ben Nikkel (18) knocks out the ball as Northern Iowa Panthers
Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ben Nikkel (18) knocks out the ball as Northern Iowa Panthers / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA

College: Iowa State

Hometown: McPherson, KS

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Career Stats: 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass deflections

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.46 40-yard dash, 4.10 20-yard shuttle, 6.82 3-cone drill, 39.5-inch vertical jump, 11'4" broad jump, 15 bench-press reps

*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis

Stick With CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.

Published |Modified
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.