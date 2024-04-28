Washington Commanders Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker
The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon with a trio of selections. On paper, the Commanders filled multiple needs while landing some extremely talented prospects in the process.
In total, the franchise made nine selections in the first draft under GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (No. 2), defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (No. 36), cornerback Mike Sainrisil (No. 50), tight end Ben Sinnott (No. 53), offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (No. 67), wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (No. 100), linebacker Jordan Magee (No. 139), safety Dominique Hampton (No. 161), and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (No. 222) rounded out the draft picks.
CommanderGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Washington brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Commanders.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings:
- Sam Hartman, Quarterback
College: Notre Dame/Wake Forest
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 212-pounds
Career Stats: 1135/1898 passing for 15,656 yards with 134 touchdowns to 49 interceptions
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.8 40-yard dash, 4.34 20-yard shuttle, 7.19 3-cone drill, 28.5-inch vertical jump, 9'1" broad jump
- Austin Jones, Running Back
College: USC/Stanford
Hometown: Antioch, CA
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 200-pounds
Career Stats: 498 carries for 2,337 yards with 24 touchdowns. 105 catches for 901 yards with three touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.58 40-yard dash, 4,39 20-yard shuttle, 7.02 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump
- Michael Wiley, Running Back
College: Arizona
Hometown: Houston, TX
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 207-pounds
Career Stats: 336 carries for 1,712 yards with 16 touchdowns. 123 catches for 1,150 yards with 12 touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.51 40-yard dash, 4.43 20-yard shuttle, 33.5-inch vertical jump
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Wide Receiver
College: Georgia
Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195-pounds
Career Stats: 74 catches for 1,028 yards with seven touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.81 40-yard dash, 4.45 20-yard shuttle, 7.35 3-cone drill, 35-inch vertical jump, 11 bench-press reps
- Colson Yankoff, Tight End
College: UCLA
Hometown: Coeur d'Alene, ID
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 225-pounds
Career Stats: 47 rushes for 227 yards with two touchdowns. Nine catches for 46 yards with two touchdowns.
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.62 40-yard dash, 4.25 20-yard shuttle, 7.00 3-cone drill, 33.5-inch vertical jump, 9'10" broad jump, 18 bench-press reps
- David Nwaogwugwu, Offensive Lineman
College: Toledo/Rutgers/Temple
Hometown: Bronx, NY
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 301-pounds
Career Stats: 32 appearances with 16 starts
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Norell Pollard, Defensive Tackle
College: Virginia Tech
Hometown: Apopka, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 281-pounds
Career Stats: 118 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, one defensive touchdown
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.85 40-yard dash, 4.90 20-yard shuttle, 7.69 3-cone drill, 33.5-inch vertical jump, 9'5" broad jump, 29 bench press-reps
- Bo Bauer, Linebacker
College: Notre Dame
Hometown: Harborcreek, PA
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 235-pounds
Career Stats: 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six pass deflections, two interceptions
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.75 40-yard dash, 4.17 20-yard shuttle, 6.83 3-cone drill, 35-inch vertical jump, 9'6" broad jump
- Chigozie Anusiem, Cornerback
College: Colorado State/California
Hometown: La Habra, CA
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Career Stats: 133 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 18 pass deflections, one interception
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.42 20-yard shuttle, 7.06 3-cone drill, 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump, 14 bench-press reps
- AJ Woods, Defensive Back
College: Pittsburgh
Hometown: Germantown, MD
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 195-pounds
Career Stats: 102 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, 25 pass deflections, four interceptions
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Tyler Owens, Defensive Back
College: Texas Tech/Texas
Hometown: Plano, TX
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210-pounds
Career Stats: 69 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five pass deflections, one interception
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.30 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump
- Ben Nikkel, Defensive Back
College: Iowa State
Hometown: McPherson, KS
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Career Stats: 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass deflections
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.46 40-yard dash, 4.10 20-yard shuttle, 6.82 3-cone drill, 39.5-inch vertical jump, 11'4" broad jump, 15 bench-press reps
