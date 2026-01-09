Commanders defender's arrest makes difficult decision easy

The Washington Commanders' season didn't quite go according to plan, with distractions and injuries being at the forefront of the falloff from their 2024 NFC Championship appearance.

The Commanders finished the season just 5-12 and have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There is bound to be plenty of change in Washington this offseason, and that has already begun with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury parting ways with the organization.

The roster will also undergo an overhaul via the draft and free agency. One player who was likely on the bubble to be cut may have made that decision a bit easier, as cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Northeast Ohio on charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Northeast Ohio on charges of Carrying Concealed Weapons. A team spokesperson said, “We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information. We have informed the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this… — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) January 8, 2026

Arrest details from Northeast Ohio

A spokesperson for the team revealed that the team is further investigating the incident and that they will not further comment at this time.

Injuries plagued his Washington tenure

Lattimore, who was traded for during the 2024 season to help improve a much-maligned secondary, hasn't lived up to expectations since arriving in the DMV. In 2024, he saw action in only two games due to injuries, and in 2025, he was decent until he tore his ACL in the Commanders' Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Over his 11 games played with the Commanders, Lattimore has compiled 31 tackles (one for loss), seven passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Lattimore is in the middle of the latter stages of his career, so that level of Pro Bowl talent we saw with the Saints doesn't seem like it will be returning for him, and the Commanders were already looking to potentially release him as they look to revamp the secondary once again.

Contract savings clear the path

Considering that most expected the veteran to be released at some point this offseason, the arrest could help expedite Lattimore's release, which will save the team almost $19 million in cap space with no dead-money hit.

It will be interesting to see where Lattimore lands following the outcome of the arrest and his rehab from his serious knee injury. The likelihood is that his market won't be all that great.

As for the Commanders, they will likely look to get a bit more versatile on the backend, going younger with someone who has shown the ability to stay healthy as well. The entire roster will be looked at, and as one of the teams with the most free agents set to hit the market once it begins, the Commanders' 2026 roster should look much different.

READ MORE: Commanders linked to recently fired coach who 'checks all the boxes'

