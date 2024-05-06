Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft Has Washington Commanders Taking Talented Cornerback
The Washington Commanders just finished their 2024 NFL draft under first-year GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn as they look to turn things around from the previous regiment.
While things in Washington are still a question mark, the front office has done a great job bringing in fresh faces during free agency and the draft. The biggest thing that has come from this is that they look to have found their QB of the future in Jayden Daniels.
Even with things seemingly trending up, at least on paper, for the Commanders, there still will be some bumps in the road and according to The 33rd Team, the franchise will once again be picking early in the 2025 draft - taking Michigan Wolverines' CB Will Johnson with the sixth overall pick in their way-too-early 2025 mock.
"The Washington Commanders addressed their quarterback need during the 2024 NFL Draft, but the 2025 draft likely will address the No. 32 ranked defense. Will Johnson is a press cornerback with outstanding size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) and athleticism (4.44-second 40-yard dash). He could be one of the top cornerbacks off the board next year."
This will likely be the last season we see Johnson in the maize & blue as he will be one of the top guys available at his position come this point next year. Throughout his two seasons played at Michigan, Johnson has compiled 54 total tackles (3 TFL), seven passes defended, and seven interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown last season.
If Johnson can keep up this level of play, combined with his physical metrics, he should be gone off the board fairly early in '25. For the Commanders, they are hoping they aren't quite picking that early in next year's NFL draft, but if they do it will continue to shape the future of what they are trying to instill.
