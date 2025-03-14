Cooper Kupp Watch: An NFC South Team Has Entered the Mix
Another team has entered the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes as according to The Athletic's Mike Silver—the New Orleans Saints are making a push to sign the veteran wide receiver.
Silver's report comes on the heels of a piece from his colleague Dianna Russini, who wrote in The Athletic on Friday morning that both the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are "very interested" in signing Kupp.
Russini added that a decision on Kupp's next destination is expected on Friday, but that his asking price—$13 million to $14 million—has been a hold-up for interested teams.
Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after the team tried to trade him to no avail. Though his triple-crown winning days of 2021 may be behind him, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards last season and is believed to have at least some gas left in the tank.
It's also been reported that the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots—among others—have kicked the tires on signing the veteran.
Kupp watch continues for now ...