Analyzing the Over/Under for Cowboys' Win Total in the Upcoming Season
As the anticipation builds for the upcoming NFL season, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys, . Amidst the predictions and speculations, FanDuel has set the over/under win total for the Cowboys at an intriguing 10.5 games, a total the Cowboys have surpassed in each of the last three seasons.
Why the Cowboys could go over their win total
My gut tells me that the Cowboys will once again surpass 10.5 wins this upcoming season. The Cowboys are coming off three straight 12-5 seasons and have multiple stars on their contract year. Starters Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, Brandin Cooks, and Osa Odighizuwa will each give it their all in hopes of major contracts in 2025.
The Cowboys also addressed their biggest need in the 2024 off-season by signing linebacker Eric Kendricks and drafting Marist Liufau. With DeMarvion Overshown returning from injury the Cowboys could potentially have one of the best linebacker groups in the NFL.
Key Players' Trevon Diggs and Overshown will be returning from from torn ACLs giving the Cowboys even more star power on defense. Terence Steele who struggled in 2023, following a flurry of injuries will hopefully be back to his 2022 form.
Why the Cowboys could go under their win total
The Cowboys have eight games this season against teams who made the playoffs in 2023. The Cowboys have been notorius for losing when it matters most and If the Cowboys have a losing record in these games they will have to be nearly perfect against the weaker teams on their schedule.
Cowboys are also putting a ton of pressure on rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe to produce for their offensive line this season. If they struggle with rookie growing pains the Cowboys offense will be a shell of their former selves in 2024.
The Cowboys also hired defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who has a history in coaching some of the top defenses in the NFL. This could be good or bad for the Cowboys next season as players could struggle to understand the scheme early on leading to a slow start to 2024.
With the odds currently favoring the under on the Cowboys' win total, there is value in betting on Dallas to exceed the sportsbooks expectations in 2024. At +122, the odds present an enticing opportunity for those who believe in the team's capabilities and are willing to take a risk on the Cowboys' success.