Cheap shot on Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy triggers suspension for Chargers LB

Rising Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy may have seen his breakout 2025 campaign come to an early end after suffering an injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Flournoy took an illegal hit from Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman and did not return to the game.

On Monday, it was announced that Perryman has been suspended for two games by the NFL for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

The suspension would knock the 33-year-old Perryman out of action for the Chargers' final two games of the season. He previously served a three-game suspension in 2023 for the use of his helmet.

Flournoy, meanwhile, could miss the remainder of the year. "Flournoy did not return after this hit. Cowboys feared a potential major injury after the game, but received good news on the MRI. It's a strain," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote on X. "Awaiting word on when/if Flournoy will play this week/season."

With the Cowboys officially eliminated from playoff contention, the best decision for Flournoy and the team is to allow him to full heal and prepare to return for an increased role next season.

The Cowboys return to action on Christmas Day against the division-rival Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Ryan Flournoy's breakout 2025 campaign

This season, Flournoy is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Cowboys in his second year. Before his injury on Sunday afternoon, Flournoy had hauled in 35 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He has seen an increased role in the offense in recent weeks.

Flournoy entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Last season, Flournoy appeared in 11 games with one start, hauling in just 10 catches for 102 yards. With the increased reps as the season winds down, it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in 2026 as the team's clear WR3.

