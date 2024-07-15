4 role players the Cowboys should extend during the 2024 season
When it comes to contracts, the attention of the Dallas Cowboys has been on Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb who are each in the middle of negotiations. Those two are going to eat up a huge portion of the salary cap, which is why it would make sense to lock up a few role players as well so their cap hit can be spread across multiple years — and keep some decent players.
Here we look at seven players who are vital to the team's success, even if they don't have huge names.
Note: With Juanyeh Thomas, KaVontae Turpin, and Markquese Bell all restricted free agents, they were left off this list
Chuma Edoga, Offensive Tackle
While he's not a superstar player, Chuma Edoga is a trustworthy reserve who started six games and appeared in all 17 for Dallas last year. He earned a grade of 61.4 from PFF which isn't elite but he was the 52nd highest-ranked tackle. That means he's exactly where he should be as the backup.
MORE: Jake Ferguson snubbed from execs, coaches, scouts top 10 tight end list
Throw in his versatility to play guard and it makes sense to keep him around. In 2024, Edoga counts just over $1.1 million and if he would be willing to add a couple more years with similar pay, it would be well worth it to make the deal.
Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback
One of the more underrated defenders on the roster, Jourdan Lewis was a huge reason the Cowboys pulled off their late-season win over the Seattle Seahawks.
A third-round pick in 2017, Lewis is a premier slot corner with extreme confidence. He signed a one-year deal worth just under $3 million but without a true option behind him to groom, he should be extended.
Chauncey Golston, Defensive Tackle
Ideally, the Cowbous would re-sign starting 3-tech Osa Odighizuwa. Unfortunately, he might do what Tyler Biadasz did and leave in free agency after playing well enough that Dallas can't afford to keep him.
With Biadasz gone, they only had Brock Hoffman. While he's not a long-term answer, he can start if there are no other options. The same can be said of Chauncey Golston. He's best served as a role player but having him on the roster in 2025 — and maybe longer — would keep the Cowboys from reaching in the draft.
Rico Dowdle, Running Back
Rico Dowdle is the best running back on the Cowboys' roster right now. That's not a sentence anyone expected to read but here we are.
That's not meant as a knock on Dowdle because he played really well in 2023, it's just the corner this team painted themselves in. Having said that, Dowdle is a valuable back who should continue to be their RB2 even after they (hopefully) land a feature back in 2025.