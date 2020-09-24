SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Baseball Bubble: Inside MLB Hotel Plans In DFW, Per Sources

Mike Fisher

LAS COLINAS, Texas - The NBA "bubble'' concept is about to be recreated by Major League Baseball, with Globe Life Field in Arlington serving as the National League's postseason and World Series site - and with Las Colinas' Four Seasons Resort and Club serving as the headquarters for all four NL teams, sources tell us.

The 400-acre resort, maybe most famous for its long-time association with the PGA's Byron Nelson Golf Classic, is already familiar to many of the MLB teams that come to DFW for road trips to play the Texas Rangers. MLB's tournament after the first round will be located in four spots, with the four AL teams traveling to Southern California (San Diego’s Petco Park and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles) and the and the four NL teams to Texas (Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field in Arlington.)

The teams will stay in their regions for the Championship Series (scheduled for Oct. 11 through 18) and then two winners come to DFW for a single-site World Series in Arlington. Sources tell us that many logistics are being worked out on the fly, in many ways mimicking what the NBA is successfully staging in its Orlando "bubble'' - designed to insulate sequestered players and staff to prevent contagion at Disney World.

READ MORE: Sports Illustrated Texas Rangers News, Analysis and More

READ MORE: The Mavs - Most Fun In Orlando

The NBA of course features constant COVID-19 testing, a sense of bonding between opposing teams as they share hotels and strict limitations on visiting families and guests. Baseball is presently going through similar protocols; some playoff-bound teams are already moving into their own bubble-like hotels, while sources tell us MLB and the Four Seasons facility are working together on issues covering everything from meals to security to workout facilities to entertainment opportunities - highlighted by amenities on the golf course.

READ MORE: Camp Bubble: '90% Of Cowboys' Living In Hotel, Says Dak

The Dallas Cowboys created a training camp bubble of sorts with players and staffers moving into the Omni Hotel adjacent to their team headquarters at The Star in Frisco. The NFL's testing methods have also resulted in positive results, as a total of 36,664 tests were administered to a group of 7,845 players and team personnel from Sept. 13 to Sept 19 with zero positives.

Sources tell us the Four Seasons has committed the entire month of October to this project, as the 16-team playoffs start with three-game wild-card series all taking place at the higher seed's ballpark before the moves to California and Texas ... and a bubble in Las Colinas.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Touching Moment - Cowboys Dak Prescott and Falcons Hurst

WATCH: A Touching Postgame Moment On An Important Health Issue Featuring Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Atlanta Falcons Tight End Hayden Hurst

BriAmaranthus

by

Onitas

Seattle Seahawks top NFL Power Rankings - Uh, oh Dallas Cowboys!

The Cowboys look to hand the Seahawks their first loss of the season.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Star Rookie Diggs Now On Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys Star Rookie Diggs Now On Injury Report; DeMarcus Lawrence Absent For Birth Of Child

Mike Fisher

'Who Was That Masked Man?' Cowboys QB Dak Wins Week 2 NFC Player Of Week

'Who Was That Masked Man?' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Wins Week 2 NFC Player Of Week

Mike Fisher

Cowboys At Seahawks: Jamal Adams & The 'Big-Plays Both Ways' Key

Dallas Cowboys At Seahawks In NFL Week 3: Jamal Adams & The 'Big-Plays Both Ways' Key

Mike Fisher

Tyron Neck Update: It's About His Cowboys 'Future'

Tyron Smith Neck Update: It's About His Dallas Cowboys 'Future,' Says Optimistic Owner Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Richie Whitt

by

aramiz55

Inside The Dallas Cowboys 'Watermelon' Kick

Inside The Dallas Cowboys 'Watermelon' Kick: How Bones' Bunch And McCarthy's Magicians Creatively Booted The Falcons

Mike Fisher

Ron Leary On A Cowboys Signing? 'It's Not Happening'

Ron Leary To The Dallas Cowboys? 'It's Not Happening,' The Veteran Offensive Lineman Tells CowboysSI.com

Mike Fisher

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & The Dallas Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul