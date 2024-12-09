Bengals at Cowboys live stream: Watch Monday Night Football Online
It is game day, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season.
Dallas' playoff hopes are on thin ice, so a win over the Bengals is necessary.
The Cowboys aim to pick up their second win at home this season, while Cincinnati is a modest 3-3 on the road.
MORE: Cowboys playoff odds: NFC Playoff picture after Sunday Week 14 games
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Entering the game, the Bengals are solid 5.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 49.5 total points.
A full look at everything you need to tune into the action can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Bengals, NFL Week 14: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Bengals -5.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE: Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Texans Online
Your best bet for watching Monday Night Football via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.