Cowboys Country

Cowboys playoff odds: NFC Playoff picture after Sunday Week 14 games

The Dallas Cowboys continue to have a slim chance at reaching the postseason following Sunday's Week 14 games.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will wrap up Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season on Monday Night Football when they welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to AT&T Stadium.

Entering Monday night's primetime showdown, the Cowboys are riding a two-game winning streak.

The Cowboys managed to keep their postseason hopes on life support thanks to the brief winning streak, and another win will give their odds a slight boost.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Bengals Week 14 injury report: Trevon Diggs uncertain

According to the updated NFL Playoff picture, the Cowboys are the No. 12 seed in the NFC -- the top seven teams in the conference will make the playoffs.

Dallas currently has a two percent chance at reaching the postseason. With a loss to CIncinnati, their odds drop to less than one percent.

Mike McCarthy, Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after a kickoff return for a touchdown by Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, with a win, their chances double to four percent... so, you're saying there's a chance.

We will see how the Cowboys handle business when the lights are one.

The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy

Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute

Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News