Cowboys playoff odds: NFC Playoff picture after Sunday Week 14 games
The Dallas Cowboys will wrap up Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season on Monday Night Football when they welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to AT&T Stadium.
Entering Monday night's primetime showdown, the Cowboys are riding a two-game winning streak.
The Cowboys managed to keep their postseason hopes on life support thanks to the brief winning streak, and another win will give their odds a slight boost.
According to the updated NFL Playoff picture, the Cowboys are the No. 12 seed in the NFC -- the top seven teams in the conference will make the playoffs.
Dallas currently has a two percent chance at reaching the postseason. With a loss to CIncinnati, their odds drop to less than one percent.
However, with a win, their chances double to four percent... so, you're saying there's a chance.
We will see how the Cowboys handle business when the lights are one.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
