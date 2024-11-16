Cowboys Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
Injuries have been the theme for the Dallas Cowboys all season.
Dak Prescott is done for the year, DeMarcus Lawrence is still out, Micah Parsons missed several weeks, and CeeDee Lamb is suddenly dealing with a back injury (after fighting through a shoulder issue the past couple of weeks).
Those are just the ones who were lost after Week 1. In addition to these players, Dallas lost Sam Williams to a torn ACL in training camp and he won't be back until 2025. There's also DaRon Bland, who has yet to make his debut this year, despite early optimism.
Bland, who suffered a Lisfranc injury before the regular season, was expected to take the field in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. Not only did that not happen, but he's going to remain out in Week 11 with the team ruling him out on Saturday.
The third-year pro is joined on the inactive list by Jourdan Lewis. A third-round pick from Michigan in 2017, Lewis has been one of the top slot corners in the NFL this season and has helped replace Bland.
Lewis is dealing with a neck injury and will be replaced by Israel Mukuamu. Rookie Caelen Carson will continue to fill in for Bland.
