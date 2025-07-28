Cowboy Roundup: Best training camp photos, Predicting fantasy football standouts
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through the weekend and the first training camp practice in full pads is in the books, so now it's time to keep the intensity and physicality coming as the team ramps up its preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season.
Practice continues on Monday afternoon before the team takes a brief hiatus on Tuesday, so we'll have to see what Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff have in store for today's session.
The running backs, offensive line, and defensive line are having their time to shine with the pads strapped on, while Matt Eberflus' defense as a whole continues to shine.
Schottenheimer has said he believes the defense can lead the league in turnovers, and so far, there is no reason to believe they won't be near the top with consistent interceptions throughout camp.
While we wait to see what Monday brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed this weekend.
Best training camp photos from the weekend
The Cowboys Wire put together a gallery of some of the best photos from Fan Appreciation Day and the team's first padded practice of training camp from the weekend.
Predicting 2025 fantasy football standouts
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at who could be the fantasy football standouts for the Cowboys during the 2025 season, including the freshly-paid Jake Ferguson.
Cowboys Quick Hits
