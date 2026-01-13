Cowboys' Jake Ferguson gushes over fiancée Haley Cavinder on birthday

The Dallas Cowboys are in full offseason mode, which means players are having some free time to kick back and relax.

Whether it be vacations or just laying low, the players get to unwind after a turbulent season, which ended with the Cowboys missing the NFL playoffs for the second straight season.

On Tuesday, Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson took some time out of his day to share a special moment with his fans, celebrating his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, who he has been dating for over two years.

Ferguson took to social media to share a message wishing Cavinder a happy 25th birthday.

"25 years ago God blessed this earth with my beautiful fiancée! Happy birthday Haley, I can’t wait to enjoy the rest of this life we have built," Ferguson wrote on Instagram. "Can’t wait to see all the great things you are going to accomplish! I love you!"

Jake Ferguson / Instagram

Jake Ferguson / Instagram

Cavinder has been a strong supporter of Ferguson throughout the season, showing up to the team's home games to flex her custom fits decked out to show love for No. 87.

It looks like that support helped, because Ferguson was able to have a major bounce-back season.

Ferguson finished the 2025-26 campaign with a career-high 82 receptions for 600 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. He showed why the Cowboys decided in July 2025 to extend him on a four-year, $50 million contract with nearly $30 million guaranteed.

Jake Ferguson & Haley Cavinder

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.