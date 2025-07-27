Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
Sunday was an exciting day for the Dallas Cowboys. They kicked things off by signing tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year extension worth $52 million.
From there, they hit the practice field wearing full pads for the first time this year. While it's always fun to watch any practice highlights, seeing what players can do when the pads come on is always more telling.
With that being the case, here's a look at some of the best plays from Sunday's session.
The running back battle has been one to watch, but putting the pads on should tell us a lot more about where each player stands. On Sunday, they all had their moments, including Miles Sanders, who ripped off a long run early.
Jaydon Blue got in on the action as well, with a long run of his own.
He also had another big play after catching a pass from Joe Milton.
Blue has continued to prove he can be a weapon in the passing game.
Play at the line of scrimmage is always hard to judge in shorts, which is why Sunday was a big one for offensive and defensive linemen.
Rookie Tyler Booker, who had some struggles earlier this week, proved he belongs with the starting unit.
Another offensive lineman with a lot of eyes on him was Tyler Guyton.
The 2024 first-round pick has been stacking good days during practice and was on top of his game against multiple pass rushers on Sunday.
Injuries at the cornerback position have given Andrew Booth a chance to prove himself against the starters, and he's been stepping up.
Booth had a couple of pass breakups on Sunday, including one where Dak Prescott was looking for Jalen Tolbert deep.
The Cowboys have another practice on Monday before getting a day off on Tuesday.
