Cowboys' offseason breakout star taken to locker room with apparent leg injury

One of the stars of the Dallas Cowboys training camp had to head to the locker room on Sunday.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and fullback Hunter Luepke celebrate after a TD at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and fullback Hunter Luepke celebrate after a TD at training camp.
The Dallas Cowboys took to the field on Sunday wearing pads for the first time this year.

One player to keep an eye on during these practices was tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

The second-year player has been a star during the first several practices, but it's always worth seeing what happens when the hits become real.

MORE: Unique Cowboys offensive lineman getting work at new 'jumbo' position

Unfortunately, Spann-Ford was lost to an apparent leg injury early in the session on Sunday. Spann-Ford was engaged with his blocker and had his leg rolled up.

Undrafted out of Minnesota, Spann-Ford made the 53-man roster in 2024 following a strong showing in camp. He appeared in all 17 games and had nine receptions for 88 yards.

This year, he had been playing at a high enough level that he was challenging for the No. 2 tight end spot ahead of former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gushes over Cowboys extension

Dallas felt great about their tight end depth with Schoonmaker and Spann-Ford behind Jake Ferguson — who just secured a new four-year extension. If Spann-Ford is out for an extended period, that opens up a battle between Princeton Fant, John Stephens Jr., and undrafted free agent Tyler Neville.

We will share more information on Spann-Ford's injury as it becomes available.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

