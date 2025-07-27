Former NFL draft bust steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice in pads
Things just got real for the Dallas Cowboys at training camp as the team had their first official practice in pads on Sunday.
Seeing the pads on the field means we are getting closer and closer to the start of the season. That means it's time to make a statement on the field.
In the first few days of practice, we found some show stealers during practice, including Marshawn Kneeland, Kaiir Elam, and newly extended tight end Jake Ferguson.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason breakout star taken to locker room with apparent leg injury
Cowboys fans may be surprised to hear who the show stealer of the first practice in pads was. None other than cornerback Andrew Booth.
The fourth-year cornerback had an incredible showing in the pads on Sunday.
MORE: Unheralded Cowboys rookie emerging as bull-rushing nightmare for opponents
Booth had two nice pass breakups, according to those in attendance, including an impressive play against wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.
It's fair to say that Booth was not a fan favorite last season. Pro Football Focus graded Booth as the 213th-best cornerback in the league, out of 222 last season.
MORE: Unique Cowboys offensive lineman getting work at new 'jumbo' position
With his back potentially against the wall, Booth is showing up when it matters. Booth will be an interesting name to watch leading up to the team's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice
Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie