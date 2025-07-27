Cowboys Country

Former NFL draft bust steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice in pads

Fourth-year cornerback Andrew Booth stole the show during the Dallas Cowboys' first practice in pads at training camp.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Things just got real for the Dallas Cowboys at training camp as the team had their first official practice in pads on Sunday.

Seeing the pads on the field means we are getting closer and closer to the start of the season. That means it's time to make a statement on the field.

In the first few days of practice, we found some show stealers during practice, including Marshawn Kneeland, Kaiir Elam, and newly extended tight end Jake Ferguson.

MORE: Cowboys' offseason breakout star taken to locker room with apparent leg injury

Cowboys fans may be surprised to hear who the show stealer of the first practice in pads was. None other than cornerback Andrew Booth.

The fourth-year cornerback had an incredible showing in the pads on Sunday.

MORE: Unheralded Cowboys rookie emerging as bull-rushing nightmare for opponents

Booth had two nice pass breakups, according to those in attendance, including an impressive play against wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

It's fair to say that Booth was not a fan favorite last season. Pro Football Focus graded Booth as the 213th-best cornerback in the league, out of 222 last season.

MORE: Unique Cowboys offensive lineman getting work at new 'jumbo' position

With his back potentially against the wall, Booth is showing up when it matters. Booth will be an interesting name to watch leading up to the team's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr..
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

