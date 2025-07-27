Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Joe Milton III are not shying away from any trash talk during training camp in Oxnard.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb carries the football at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb carries the football at training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Training camp season in the NFL means the occasional fight or scuffle at practice, though some are more personal than others.

The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to this over the years in Oxnard, even as recently as Wednesday when head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to address the team after a fight spilled over into the sidelines.

Now, Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is getting in on the action, even after emphasizing his less-heated approach.

MORE: Cowboys' offseason breakout star taken to locker room with apparent leg injury

During the first padded practice of the offseason on Sunday, Lamb hauled in a short pass from Dak Prescott near the sidelines before spinning away from the grasp of cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes through drills during practice at "the Star" in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes through drills during practice at "the Star" in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Lamb then walked back over to Pride and exchanged some words while getting in his face. The two were quickly separated but Pride wasn't off the hook yet.

MORE: Former Cowboys QB impressing Jim Harbaugh at Chargers training camp

Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton III, who was a spectator on the play, came up to Pride and started taunting him as well.

Lamb told reporters after practice Wednesday that the team needs to have more discipline in order to minimize fights at practice.

"We gotta instill more discipline between the guys, myself included," Lamb said. "Even if I'm not a part of it, I can do a better job of leading these guys and understanding the situation."

MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys' roster builder have lengthy meeting amid contract dispute

As for Pride, he will be looking to earn his place on the roster after signing with the Cowboys practice squad near the end of last season. He played in two games (one start) for Dallas in 2024 before the team signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Pride played in 14 games (eight starts) as a rookie while posting 42 total tackles (27 solo) and two pass breakups.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. defends a pass against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. defends a pass against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4

Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice 

Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons

Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration

Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News