CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
Training camp season in the NFL means the occasional fight or scuffle at practice, though some are more personal than others.
The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to this over the years in Oxnard, even as recently as Wednesday when head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to address the team after a fight spilled over into the sidelines.
Now, Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is getting in on the action, even after emphasizing his less-heated approach.
During the first padded practice of the offseason on Sunday, Lamb hauled in a short pass from Dak Prescott near the sidelines before spinning away from the grasp of cornerback Troy Pride Jr.
Lamb then walked back over to Pride and exchanged some words while getting in his face. The two were quickly separated but Pride wasn't off the hook yet.
Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton III, who was a spectator on the play, came up to Pride and started taunting him as well.
Lamb told reporters after practice Wednesday that the team needs to have more discipline in order to minimize fights at practice.
"We gotta instill more discipline between the guys, myself included," Lamb said. "Even if I'm not a part of it, I can do a better job of leading these guys and understanding the situation."
As for Pride, he will be looking to earn his place on the roster after signing with the Cowboys practice squad near the end of last season. He played in two games (one start) for Dallas in 2024 before the team signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.
Originally a fourth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Pride played in 14 games (eight starts) as a rookie while posting 42 total tackles (27 solo) and two pass breakups.
