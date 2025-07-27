Cowboys' Lunda Wells trolls Jake Ferguson for lazy drill after new deal
The Dallas Cowboys broke out the checkbook on Sunday morning to ink star tight end Jake Ferguson to a massive contract extension that makes him the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
Ferguson signed a four-year deal worth $52 million in new money, including $30 million guaranteed.
But while Ferguson was the man of the hour and the talk of the town during Sunday's training camp practice, he was still subject to some light-hearted trolling.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer calls Jake Ferguson 'great leader' as Cowboys star gets new deal
While running through the gauntlet during the team's first padded practice, Ferguson got a little loose carrying the ball. That led to a friendly jab from tight ends coach Lunda Wells, who joked, "All that money you got. You tryna put it on the ground now?"
Well played, Coach.
Not only have the players been having fun during their first training camp under Brian Schottenheimer, but the coaching staff has been turning up as well.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer teases more Cowboys contract extensions on the way
How can we forget the coaches using a backboard as a surfboard to kick off practice on Saturday afternoon? It's high-energy always for the 'Boys.
Let's hope the energy can continue throughout the regular season and it results in wins during the fall. That's when everything really matters.
