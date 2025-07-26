Dallas Cowboys defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby'
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been one of the most exciting storylines through the first week of training camp in Oxnard, California. Matt Eberflus' aggressive philosophy has been evident, and the unit has been consistently forcing turnovers.
Every practice has featured several forced turnovers from the defense, and Saturday's session was different.
The defense showed out in front of the packed crowd at the River Ridge Fields, with offseason addition Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, picking off a pass. But it was his celebration that stole the show.
Elam made his way over to the crowd and lifted a child over the barrier. He then lifted him above his head like Rafiki did to Simba on Pride Rock in The Lion King, and "Turnover Baby" was born.
The Turnover Chain, Turnover Chainsaw, Turnover Throne, and many more props are popular in college football, so why not get in on the fun in the NFL?
Something tells me the Turnover Baby won't stick, but it was fun while it lasted/
The Cowboys have to love everything they have been seeing from Elam throughout the offseason program, from his celebrations, forced turnovers, and all around effort on the field.
Dallas gave up a 2025 fifth-round and 2026 seventh-round pick for the former first-rounder and a 2025 sixth-round pick, and so far the move is paying off in a big way.
