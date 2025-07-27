All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
The Dallas Cowboys strapped on full pads for the first time during in this year's training camp on Sunday, and players were eager to get the pads cracking.
Running backs and the men up front in the trenches had the most excitement about bringing the contact, including former UFL standout Perrion Winfrey, who could develop into a force along the Cowboys' interior defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Winfrey, a former Cleveland Browns fourth-round NFL Draft pick, starred for the Birmingham Stallions during the 2025 season and earned All-UFL honors.
Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games. Throughout the first week of training camp with the Cowboys, Winfrey is already impressing the coaching staff and has earned first-team reps.
Dallas has some serious questions at defensive tackle, especially with former first-round pick Mazi Smith struggling with consistency throughout the start of his NFL career, so Winfrey is an intriguing player.
He is also familiar with the team's new defensive staff.
Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside new Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.
If he continues to impress during camp, Winfrey could become the latest UFL standout to go from the spring leagues to starring for the Cowboys, alongside the likes of All-Pros KaVontae Turpin and Brandon Aubrey.
