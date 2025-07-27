Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gushes over Cowboys extension
The Dallas Cowboys front office has been urged to be aggressive and stop dragging their feet when it comes to signing star players to contract extensions. On Sunday, the team did just that, unfortunately, it wasn't the contract extension everyone had been hoping for. Sorry, Micah Parsons.
It was announced before the team's first fully-padded practice of this year's training camp that Dallas agreed to a four-year extension with tight end Jake Ferguson.
The deal includes $52 million in new money, and $30 million guaranteed.
Ferguson was all smiles after inking his new deal, and his fiancée, social media influencer and former Miami Hurricanes basketball player Haley Cavinder, was also gushing over the news.
"So proud of you! No one more deserving," she wrote on Instagram Stories, complete with a heart emoji. "Go Ferg and go Cowboys!"
After getting engaged earlier this year, the hefty contract extension will help out with those wedding expenses.
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs. That's why you have to shoot your shot.
In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history. In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.
