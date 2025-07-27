Deuce Vaughn absence opens door for heralded Cowboys rookie to shine
The Dallas Cowboys strapped up on Sunday afternoon for the first practice in full pads this season. The 'Boys were energized and ready to go as training camp in Oxnard ramped up the intensity.
Unfortunately for running back Deuce Vaughn, he was absent from the session. Vaughn was nursing a hamstring injury on his left leg.
According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, it is a "similar injury as last year, but he said it’s not as serious," and he is not expected to miss significant time.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
But, in Vaughn's absence, the door was open for highly-touted rookie Jaydon Blue to see more reps, and he took advantage of the opportunity.
Blue was consistently breaking off big runs and making defenders miss during the open session.
MORE: 5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
The Texas Longhorns product showed off his acceleration and hit the hole at top speed before making defenders miss on the second level with a simple cut.
Blue even showed off his skills as a receiver out of the backfield, which should come as no surprise.
MORE: Cowboys' Jaydon Blue stands out with 'best catch of camp' in first week
Throughout the draft process, Blue was widely regarded as one of the best pass-catching backs in this year's class.
All in all, Blue has been making the most out of his first week of camp in Oxnard.
While he is not expected to start the season as the starter, he will have every opportunity to impact the game and carve out a larger role in the offense as the season goes on.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason breakout star taken to locker room with apparent leg injury
As Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said, "Hard to ask for a much better first week of camp from Jaydon Blue."
Remember when someone claimed the coaching staff thought he was "borderline lazy"? Fun times. That's why we let players, especially rookies, prove themselves before floating baseless rumors.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice
Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie